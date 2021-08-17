Crysis 2 Remastered On PS5 Runs At 60fps, Won't Have Ray Tracing

Crysis 2 and 3 Remastered are set to release this fall, and now fans can take a first-look at the new-and-improved Crysis 2 running on PlayStation 5, courtesy of a new video from Digital Foundry.

The game will run at close to a locked 60 frames-per-second at 1440p native resolution on PS5, with Digital Foundry noting that they expect a higher resolution to be possible on the Xbox Series X. Digital Foundry describes the project as cross-generational, meaning Crysis 2 is running on a PlayStation 4 codebase which then can be played on PS5. A Nintendo Switch version of Crysis 2 and 3 Remastered is said to run at a stable 30fps.

Digital Foundry notes that the development of the remastered games has undergone some changes. While developer Saber Interactive is still in charge, they are working more closely with Crytek to "better realize the potential of the project." It should also be noted that Digital Foundry itself consulted on the project by looking at early builds of the game and offering feedback, which it did free of charge.

The remasters for Crysis 2 and 3 are based on the PC originals, as opposed to the remaster of the original Crysis that released last year and was based off the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 version of that game.

While the PC version of Crysis 2 Remastered will support ray tracing and more visual options, those features won't be supported in the console versions of the game, as Crytek is "concentrating on getting the right balance between fidelity and performance in one single mode."