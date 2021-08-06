Crunchyroll Is Offering 3 Free Months Of Xbox Game Pass For PC To Members

Anime streaming service Crunchyroll kicked off a virtual version of its annual convention Crunchyroll Expo this week, and to celebrate the occasion, it's offering free three-month Xbox Game Pass for PC trials to new and existing Premium members. New Crunchyroll users who sign up for a free trial are eligible for the offer, and current Crunchyroll Premium subscribers can just sign in to claim the deal and get their Xbox Game Pass for PC code now. You must be new to Xbox Game Pass as well.

Though included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions, Xbox Game Pass for PC is also available as a separate membership, normally costing $10/month with the first month available for $1. So the Crunchyroll offer is essentially saving you $21 over signing up directly through the Microsoft Store. Your subscription will renew at $10/month after the free trial is over, so be sure to cancel before then if you don't want to continue with it.

The Crunchyroll Premium membership comes with a 14-day free trial itself, with three tiers that include added benefits. Any tier of Crunchyroll Premium should be eligible for the Xbox Game Pass offer, and all of them offer ad-free anime streaming, unlimited access to the Crunchyroll library, new episodes one hour after their Japanese releases, and access to digital manga (in English).

Game Pass for PC gets you unlimited access to a rotating library of PC games, including A Plague Tale: Innocence, Control, and first-party Microsoft titles like Gears 5 and the Halo series, with exclusive discounts on games that you want to keep long-term. You'll also have access to EA Play for PC and Xbox Game Studios titles the same day they release.

The Crunchyroll Premium x Game Pass for PC offer is available to claim through October 31, and you must redeem the code you get by November 30, with a limit of one code per person.