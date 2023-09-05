Crota's End Challenge Mode Was Destiny 2's Hardest Raid In Years

The Destiny 2 Crota's End World First race has ended, and now it's time to look at the stats from the reprised raid's first weekend. They show that Crota's End is by far the hardest of Destiny 2's reprised raids so far, with its challenge mode also being the hardest Destiny 2 raid in four years.

Destiny Raid Report posted the statistics from Crota's End's first 24 hours on Twitter, showing that approximately 4000 players managed to complete the raid in Challenge Mode, out of 350,000 attempts. With a success rate of just 1.189%, that makes Crota's End's Challenge Mode the most difficult Destiny 2 raid since Garden of Salvation in 2019.

Crota's End in Normal Mode had a slightly higher success rate of 3.102% in the first 24 hours, with 10,000 of 350,000 players completing the raid successfully. This marks Crota's End as the most difficult reprised raid of Destiny 2 so far, with King's Fall having a Normal Mode clear rate of 14.318% and Vault of Glass seeing 8.857% of players succeed.

With the original Crota's End known as a relatively simple raid in Destiny 1, players are enjoying the added challenge of Crota's return, especially for those who tackled the raid in Contest Mode.

The World First race also proved to be a nailbiter, with two teams finishing within 1 minute and 5 seconds of each other. The ultimate victors were Saltagreppo's Team Elysium, who finished Challenge Mode in just under 6 hours to take home their fourth World First win, with their other belts including King's Fall, Vow of the Disciple, and Vault of Glass.