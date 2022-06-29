Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion Preorders Are Live At Amazon

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion still doesn’t have an official release date, but preorders are starting to open at select retailers. The remake of the beloved PSP game is expected to arrive on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC this winter, which could mean 2022 or 2023. It’ll offer radically reworked HD graphics, a remastered soundtrack, and an improved combat system. The story also serves as a prequel to Final Fantasy VII, making it a must-play for fans of the iconic RPG. If you’re eager to get your hands on the game, here’s what you need to know about preorders, bonus content, and available editions.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Preorder Bonuses

No preorder bonuses are available for Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion. The game still doesn’t have a release date, so we could see a few bonuses pop up once that's established. Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade had a few preorder bonuses, so we imagine there will be some bonuses at a later date.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is an unwieldy name, but hiding behind that quirky moniker is a great RPG. When it arrived on PSP in 2008, our Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII review gave it a 9/10, largely due to its excellent story, lovable characters, and impressive combat. This upcoming remake (which tacks Reunion onto the title), is looking to offer more of the same--but with better graphics, audio, and combat.

It's unclear when the game will get an official release date, but gameplay footage revealed so far has been impressive. The enhanced graphics are of particular note, as the game looks stunning compared to its portable counterpart. You can check out some of that early footage below: