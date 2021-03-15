Controversial Taiwanese Horror Game Devotion Is Now Available On New Store

Red Candle Games has launched an online store where you can purchase its two horror games, Detention and Devotion. As many horror fans know, Devotion was removed from Steam due to a controversial art asset that seemingly compared Chinese president Xi Jingping to popular children book's character Winnie the Pooh. In particular, Devotion is considered one of the best horror games of recent years.

This Winnie the Pooh comparison is considered controversial because memes comparing the Chinese president to the character have become a popular way to criticize his policies. At the time, the Taiwan-based Red Candle Games released a statement stating that the art asset was a mistake. Nevertheless, Devotion was removed from Steam shortly afterward.

Late last year, Red Candle Games announced that Devotion would be available on CD Projekt Red's storefront GOG, but GOG reversed that decision within hours. A physical release of the game was published last June, but it wasn't available to customers in the West. In our Devotion review, critic Richard Wakeling scored the game 9/10 stated that the game "evokes P.T.'s terrifying spirit to paint an inventive, thought-provoking, and insidious portrait of family life within the claustrophobic confines of a small Taiwanese apartment."