Trials Rewards This Week Xur Location Borderlands 3 Anniversary PS5 Restock Tracker Madden 22 Trial Fortnite Alien Artifacts Week 10

Control Passes 10 Million Players, Remedy Details Numerous New Projects

In the company's latest financial briefing, Remedy made it clear that it has its hands full with lots of new games.

By on

1 Comments

Remedy Entertainment has celebrated a big milestone for its latest IP, Control, with the action game having officially reached 10 million players. This has emboldened Remedy to push on with Control, with a new big budget entry already being planned.

Being a new IP, 10 million players is a welcome figure for Remedy Entertainment. As pointed out in the briefing, this does not necessarily mean that Control sold 10 million copies, however. The game was offered for free on the Epic Games store a few months ago, while the Control: Ultimate Edition launched on PS Plus when it arrived on PS5 in February. The regular version of Control is also part of Xbox Game Pass, which Microsoft said had over 23 million subscribers at the end of April 2021.

Click To Unmute
  1. You Need To Play Splitgate
  2. Naraka: Bladepoint - 11 Minutes of Gameplay
  3. Diablo II Vs Diablo II Resurrected Act 1 And Act 2 Cinematics Comparison
  4. Battlefield 2042 | Exodus Short Film
  5. Eyes Out Studio Announcement Trailer
  6. Shin Megami Tensei V — Bethel Trailer
  7. Diablo 2 Resurrected Paladin Livestream Early Access Beta
  8. Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania - Sonic & Tails Reveal Trailer
  9. Rocket League Season 4 Cinematic Trailer
  10. Aliens: Fireteam Elite - Survive the Hive Trailer
  11. Axiom Verge 2 - 15 Minutes of Gameplay
  12. Tales Of Arise Preview

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Control Ultimate PS5 Vs PS4 - Loading Times And Gameplay Comparison

The news was part of the studio's latest investor briefing, which vaguely outlined some of the new projects the developer is tackling now. Some of these have already been announced, such as the cooperative multiplayer game set in the same universe as Control, as well as a higher-budget entry in the series following the same structure as the first game.

Remedy is also now moving into full production with its new AAA title in collaboration with Epic Games. This follows on from work wrapping up on CrossfireX and its story mode, which Remedy says will release later this year. The briefing also mentions another, smaller title that is currently in production, as well as the studio's free-to-play title Vanguard, which is mentioned as still being in active development.

It's clear that Remedy is betting big on the future of Control, which it has already said is connected to previous works such as Alan Wake. The game was even tied into Control's final expansion, titled AWE.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Control
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Nintendo Switch
PC
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)