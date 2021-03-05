Control Dev Remedy Entertainment Briefly Details Its Next Games

Developer Remedy Entertainment has peeled back a small portion of the curtains hiding the studio's next games. In addition to Control, the developer has four other titles in the works.

CEO Tero Virtala sat down with GamesIndustry.biz to discuss how Control isn't a "major hit" for the studio despite the game selling over two million copies since launch. Still, it gave Remedy its best financial year to date in 2020, even though it hasn't released any new games. In the interview, Virtala briefly outlined what the four Remedy teams are currently working on.

We know about CrossfireX, an Xbox-exclusive first-person shooter slated to launch sometime this year. There's also Vanguard, a free-to-play, live service cooperative multiplayer experience of some kind. What we don't know are the three other titles: a new game from the Control outfit and two unannounced projects coming to consoles and PC from another team.

What the Control team is working on is unknown, but GamesIndustry.biz noted it's Remedy Entertainment's "next big title." Meanwhile, the two other unannounced projects are funded by Epic Games, which is publishing other titles by developers like Gen Design and Playdead. Furthermore, these two unannounced projects--one "full AAA experience" and another "smaller game--are set in a shared universe. It's unclear if this is a reference to an August 2020 statement, in which Remedy said its next game is connected to Alan Wake and Control.

"With the project we're doing with Epic, it's in a world we want players to spend more time in," Virtala said. "There's more opportunities to explore the world and the brand than in one single game."