Command & Conquer Remaster Collection Dev Announces WWI Strategy Game

The Great War: Western Front is coming to PC in 2023.

By on

Comments

Petroglyph, the Las Vegas studio behind Command & Conquer: Remastered Collection, has revealed its next game. The Great War: Western Front is a new RTS set during World War I that is scheduled to launch on PC in 2023. Frontier Foundry, the publishing division of Frontier Developments, will publish it.

Players can take command of the Allied Nations or Central Powers throughout the campaign in the Western Front in the years between 1914-1919. Players will become both a theatre commander and a field commander in the game.

Click To Unmute
  1. 7 Things I Wish I Knew About Saints Row
  2. Every Reveal at Gamescom's Opening Night Live 2022 in 17 Minutes
  3. Splatoon 3 Hands-On Preview
  4. Best Gamescom Trailers 2022
  5. Dead Island 2 Gameplay & New PS5 Controller Revealed | GameSpot News
  6. What's New In Genshin Impact's 3.0 Update
  7. Forspoken | 10-Minute Gameplay Trailer
  8. Fear Effect Reinvented || Teaser Trailer
  9. FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER | Season 4 Trailer
  10. FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE - Cloud vs Roche
  11. Collected Miscellany - "Tighnari: Lush Verdure" | Genshin Impact
  12. The Last of Us Part I - Launch Trailer | PS5 Games

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: The Great War: Western Front | Official Reveal Trailer

"Each vantage point provides its own unique mechanics with which to gain the advantage over the opposition, whether attacking or defending. Players must consider strategy at every level, carefully allocating resources and choosing which locations to fortify in a war won by inches," reads a line from the game's description.

Players will utilize a number of tactics to get the upper hand, including poisonous gas and tanks.

"Battles take place in a living, persistent world, with existing battlefields holding the scars of previous battles and deteriorating as players revisit them, while changing weather conditions will provide additional challenges for each unit," the game's description says.

Frank Klepacki, known for his work on the Command & Conquer franchise, will compose the music for The Great War: Western Front.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)