Command & Conquer Remaster Collection Dev Announces WWI Strategy Game

Petroglyph, the Las Vegas studio behind Command & Conquer: Remastered Collection, has revealed its next game. The Great War: Western Front is a new RTS set during World War I that is scheduled to launch on PC in 2023. Frontier Foundry, the publishing division of Frontier Developments, will publish it.

Players can take command of the Allied Nations or Central Powers throughout the campaign in the Western Front in the years between 1914-1919. Players will become both a theatre commander and a field commander in the game.

"Each vantage point provides its own unique mechanics with which to gain the advantage over the opposition, whether attacking or defending. Players must consider strategy at every level, carefully allocating resources and choosing which locations to fortify in a war won by inches," reads a line from the game's description.

Players will utilize a number of tactics to get the upper hand, including poisonous gas and tanks.

"Battles take place in a living, persistent world, with existing battlefields holding the scars of previous battles and deteriorating as players revisit them, while changing weather conditions will provide additional challenges for each unit," the game's description says.

Frank Klepacki, known for his work on the Command & Conquer franchise, will compose the music for The Great War: Western Front.