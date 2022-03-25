CoD: Warzone Update Reduces The Juggernaut Armor Drops On Rebirth Island

Call of Duty Season 2's Reloaded update for Warzone brought major visual changes to the Rebirth Island map, but now Raven Software has made some minor tweaks to address player complaints about the big update.

On March 25, the developer tweeted that a small update was made to Warzone to drastically reduce the chances of the Juggernaut public event across Rebirth Island, as well as a reduction of gas canister spawns on the map. Also on Rebirth Island, players can expect to experience less spawn protection near the ground.

📢 We have pushed a small update with a few changes.

• Drastically reduced the chances of the Juggernaut Public Event across Rebirth Island.

• Drastically reduced the damage reduction of Spawn Protection near the ground across RBI.

• Gas Canister spawns reduced across RBI. — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) March 25, 2022

These adjustments come after community complaints of too many Juggernauts on the small prison map. The Juggernauts suits can easily feel overpowered with bullet-sponging armor and deadly miniguns, especially with the Rebirth Island's close-quarters design. Hopefully, these new adjustments make the new Rebirth Island map even more enjoyable.

Currently, Warzone is celebrating Season 2 Reloaded's map changes with the Rebirth Reinforced event, which includes individual and community-wide challenges for a boatload of XP. The map is set to evolve with new features as the community challenges are completed. Players can also enjoy an ongoing double XP event in Warzone and Vanguard, which includes double earn rates for player progression, weapon XP, operator XP, and the battle pass.