CoD: Warzone Trailer Drops Hints For Upcoming Godzilla And King Kong LTM

A new trailer has arrived for Call of Duty: Warzone's upcoming Operation Monarch event on May 11. Godzilla and King Kong will be arriving to Caldera really soon, and while few details are known about the event, the trailer offers some clues on how this titan-sized LTM might work.

Operation Monarch's event is set to include a limited-time mode on Warzone's Caldera map, but Activision hasn't yet revealed how players will be interacting with the Monsterverse titans. However, the trailer does showcase the giant monoliths that can be found around the map. One set of monoliths has Kong's handprint on them, and the other set has Godzilla's name printed in Japanese Katakana. It's possible that the monoliths must be interacted with in order to summon a particular titan to an area.

The trailer also gives glimpses of a handheld device, which looks like it might be something picked up and used by the operators. This device could possibly be used to either temporarily control one of the titans or to call in a scorestreak to use against them.

It's also worth noting that this new footage highlights the volcano that can be seen erupting on a nearby island. It's uncertain how this will affect things on Caldera. Perhaps King Kong is coming from that island, or the eruption will change the landscape around Caldera for future map updates.

Unfortunately, it's all speculation until the event arrives. Operation Monarch begins on May 11 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET. Godzilla's operator skin released ahead of the event, and you can get a good look at his Tracer Pack: Godzilla Reactive Mastercraft bundle here.