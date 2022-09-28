CoD: Warzone Season 5 Reloaded Patch Notes Add Cheaper Loadouts And Return Of Fan-Favorite Modes

Call of Duty Season 5 Reloaded is live in Warzone, bringing the final seasonal update for the battle royale. This major update includes Season 5 Reloaded's new guns and operators, as well as cheaper cost to loadout drops.

The mid-season update for Season 5: Last Stand includes two new weapons to unlock. The BP50 and the Lienna 57 assault rifles will be available to unlock for free with in-game challenges, or the weapons can be purchased outright in cosmetic bundles.

This update keeps with Last Stand's villainous theme with two classic Call of Duty antagonists getting operator bundles. Players can purchase bundles for Gabriel Rorke from Call of Duty: Ghosts and He "Seraph" Zhen-Zhen from the Black Ops series.

There's also a new limited-time mode to play. Resurgence Supreme is a respawn mode for Rebirth Island that fills the map with ground loot that is epic quality or better. This limited-time mode will be available to play in solos, duos, trios, and quads. Players who win a match with at least 15 eliminations will earn the animated "Resurgence Trials Victory" calling card.

This final Warzone update takes players on a trip down memory lane. Season 5 Reloaded's playlists include a compilation of LTM greatest hits, as fan-favorite modes will be rotating each week. This includes modes like Clash, Rebirth Blood Money, Rebirth Payload, Golden Plunder, Fortune's Keep Resurgence, and more.

Another reflection on Warzone's past is a new set of calling cards called Warzone Stories, which include images related to Warzone's history and community moments. There's even a calling card with a cartoon baby with wings to represent the hilarious Warzone Reddit post about the "Eagle Child."

For gameplay changes, loadout drop markers are now a bit cheaper. Following the rules from the Titanium Trials LTM, Loadouts purchased at a Buy Station will now cost $500 less per circle.

ATM machines from Plunder mode will also be added to standard battle royale matches, which Raven Software says is to allow players an additional way to score money and regain.

Season 5 Reloaded also comes with a bit of weapon balancing. Modern Warfare's CR-56 AMAX and Black Ops Cold War's QBZ-83 assault rifle both gained damage buffs, while Vanguard's powerful Automaton assault rifle received a nerf to the neck damage multiplier and lower torso damage multiplier. Vanguard's most-popular submachine gun, the Armaguerra 43, had a nerf to damage, movement speed, and a few attachments as well.

A few quality of life changes were also made. The developer says "Recommended" weapons now appear in the Gunsmith. In addition to Vanguard weapons, guns from Modern Warfare 2019 and Black Ops: Cold War will also show as "Recommended" if they are meta-relevant.

The full list of weapon balancing changes can be found in the full patch notes below, as shared by Raven Software.

With Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific's time quickly coming to an end, here is everything we've learned about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Warzone is also getting a sequel this year, and here we highlight all the details surrounding Warzone 2.0.

MODES

Greatest Hits of the Year

To see out the Season, we’re excited to be bringing back a wealth of classics and fan-favorite game Modes. But first… some ground rules:

Playlist rotations will occur once per week.

A variant of Plunder will be available every week.

Fortune’s Keep and Rebirth Island will also be present every week, with only the squad sizes rotating. There will be a focus in prioritizing Fortune’s Keep for all squad sizes to best support those practicing for the upcoming CDL tournament!



We will also be improving support for our “Solo” Players, with a wealth of variety to offer. We heard from our Solo community that they felt under-serviced in terms of solo game Modes so wanted to better expand the availability and choice of this squad size;

Battle Royale Solos will cycle through different variants each week: Buy Back Solos Battle Royale Solos Champion of Caldera Solos

Fortunes Keep and Rebirth Island will always have Resurgence Solos available on both maps at the same time.

Regarding the “Greatest Hits” LTMs, Players can expect to enjoy the following appearing in rotation throughout the remainder of the season as we move away from daily rotations and back to weekly rotations:

Rebirth Rebirth Blood Money Rebirth Payload (In-Season)



Caldera Caldera Iron Trials Caldera Resurgence Golden Plunder Clash Champion of Caldera Battle Royale Buy Backs Sticks & Stones (In-Season)



Be sure to also keep an eye out for a surprise or two in the coming weeks as well!

CDL Fortunes Keep Resurgence Trios

We are excited to support the upcoming Fortune’s Keep Resurgence Trios CDL tournament. We will always have Fortune’s Keep Trios in the active Playlist to offer a place for Players to practice for the $100k tournament!

The only major change in this “CDL” variant is that the Mercenaries “Cash Extraction” Public Event has been disabled as we felt the Public Event didn't fit a competitive ruleset.

Unfortunately due to an ongoing issue with Private Matches, we do not expect Fortune’s Keep to be available in Private Matches.

Caldera Mini-Royale

As part of our “Greatest Hits” outro, we are bringing “Mini-Royale” to Caldera for the first time. This high intensity, high time-to-action Mode will be a perfect note to end the season on.

Rebirth Resurgence Supreme

Resurgence Supreme is what the team at Beenox consider the perfect version of the fan-favorite Rebirth Resurgence Mode with all new rules:

We’ve increased the tension... The Resurgence Countdown is a little longer Players have a slight increase of core health to 200 HP. Getting an elimination now shows enemy squad locations as a ping on the mini-map for a longer period of time.



Players now have more control over the Resurgence Countdown... Actions now reduce the Countdown twice as fast. Avenging a squad mate will greatly reduce the Countdown.



We’ve crafted ‘Supreme’ Weapons... The ground loot brings back even more fan-favorite Weapons. The lowest rarity is Epic. Players will deploy with iconic and powerful Weapons. All Weapons will have the most legendary skins that Warzone has to offer.



We hope this Mode will be a fun and challenging experience for everyone as having a Loadout isn’t as important as it normally is. May the best team win!

GENERAL

A Message from Butcher

With the final Season Five update comes a new cinematic outro from Butcher when you load into Warzone.

“Where has he been?”, you may ask. Well all we know is that he never left the island, but he has seen a LOT - and now it’s time to exfil as this journey isn’t finished yet…

“Warzone Stories” Calling Cards

As we conclude Season Five, we want to reflect on and immortalize a few fond stories that have had the community talking.

The following Calling cards are available to everyone for free from day one as a thank you to the community for sharing in these fun and memorable moments:

Warzone Stories: King Grau! The meta of all metas, the Grau 5.56 (MW) is one of the all-time great Weapons. Let’s celebrate its legacy as the true AR king that shall not be forgotten, or dethroned.



Warzone Stories: Cracked Meta! A meta remembered for varying reasons *ahem* is the “cracked” DMR 14 (BOCW) from the second year of Warzone. If you’re still a DMR 14 (BOCW) demon, then may this Calling Card represent you well.



Warzone Stories: Eagle Child! We loved this Reddit story. Whether you think it’s “Ego Challenge” or “Eagle Child”, we want you to feel represented either way.



Warzone Stories: Big Fish! Is it a mammal, or is it a real big fish? *Spoiler alert* Of course it’s a mammal, but we wanted those who are grossly misinformed to still feel represented.



Warzone Stories: Pest Control! We’ve all been there: Rebirth Island, Grandma’s house, there’s a rat hiding in the darkest corner possible. Show your pest control capabilities with this special Calling Card that is sure to put fear into every Rose Operator for a hundred miles.



Warzone Stories: Swap-Seat-Snipe! We have seen some absolutely incredible content come from planes, with one of the most impressive being the wealth of snipes from the passenger seat. Equip this Calling Card while sniping from 1,000ft up to show your opponents just how calculated it was.



GAMEPLAY

Gameplay Updates

Loadout Cost Reduction Similar to “Titanium Trials”, Loadout Drop Markers in the Buy Station will now cost $500 less per circle. Circle 1 = $10,000 Circle 2 = $9,500 Circle 3 = $9,000 Circle 4 = $8,500 Circle 5 = $8,000 Circle 6 = $7,500 Circle 7 = $7,000 etc.



Thanks to a recent community poll where you voted overwhelmingly in favor of the Loadout Cost Reduction in Titanium Trials, we are happy to bring this change to Battle Royale to give better mid-to-late game regain opportunities. Be sure to grab your discounted Loadouts as the circle collapses, and as a reminder - don’t forget to look for the Loadout Drop icon on the squad widget that lets you know when you can afford a Loadout!

ATMs ATMs will now appear in Battle Royale!



We love how ATMs have been used in Plunder and Golden Plunder. We are expanding their availability to Battle Royale as an additional choice for Players to make when regaining.

Gulag Tokens and Redeploy Tokens Doubled the spawn rate in Legendary Supply Boxes Slightly increased spawn rate in regular Supply Boxes



We feel that searching for a Legendary Supply Box should offer the best value proposition in the game - should you find one - with these beloved orange boxes being one of the most desirable aspects of finding a Golden Keycard.

QUALITY OF LIFE

General

At the start of the year we made Quality of Life improvements one of our key focus points. 9 months and more than 100+ changes later, we are happy to reveal the final set of Quality of Life improvements below.

We’d like to thank our entire community for every piece of constructive feedback and the positive engagement you have shown each season. Even at times where we turned left instead of right, we were never afraid to try new things to see how they landed… and correcting course where necessary based on your feedback.

QoL Updates

“Recommended” Weapons Increased the number of Players that will see “Recommended” Weapons appear in the Gunsmith. Weapons from Modern Warfare 2019 and Black Ops: Cold War will also show as “Recommended” if they are meta relevant.



Due to the positive sentiment of this feature that was originally rolled out to a smaller select audience, we are now happy to slowly roll this out to a bigger audience to better detail Weapons that are most meta relevant.

Golden Keycard Bunkers Golden Keycard Bunkers will now have a Yellow Circle highlighted on the Tac Map.



We liked the useful Player-leading that the Tac Map of Season Four had by circling the bunkers with Golden Keycard access points, so we have re-added these circles to the Tac Map for this final update.

Manual Gas Mask Improved Manual Gas Mask text in the settings menu to better detail how Players manually equip the Gas Mask. Moved the Gas Mask to be the first entry in the Quick Inventory for easier manual equipping.



We felt that the UX for the manual Gas Mask wasn’t as user-friendly as it could be, so we have made a few changes to better improve the experience for manual Players.

Supply Box UAVs Supply Box UAVs will no longer show red Rebirth Supply Boxes.



Upon review, the red Rebirth Supply Boxes were overloading the mini map, especially in High Value Loot Zones. Given their nature to respawn and the fact that they could be mistaken for an enemy on the minimap, we’ve removed Rebirth Supply Boxes to better focus on the regular, Legendary, and Personal Supply Boxes.

PERKS

General Adjustments

Ground Loot Perks Text will be displayed on the UI when a Perk is acquired via ground loot.



In the rush to pick up ground loot, it can often be difficult to know which Perk was just acquired. To help with this, Players will now see a short yellow text notification near their crosshair to inform them which Perk they just picked up. i.e. “Battle Hardened Perk Acquired”

Perk Adjustments

Scavenger Pouch Scavenger pouches will now drop a guaranteed $1,000 on enemy elimination



This Perk is underutilized given its clear value for “Rusher” playstyles, so we have made a change such that the Scavenger pouch from an elimination will now contain a guaranteed $1,000. We expect this to be a real contender for being a default Perk in the slot, as well as strengthening its role as a Ground Loot Perk for any Players motivated by elimination chasing.

FIELD UPGRADES

Field Upgrade Adjustments

Portable Decontamination Station Duration has been increased to 20 seconds, up from 13 seconds



We want to position the Portable Decontamination Station as THE #1 gas play method, so we have significantly buffed its timer. This will clear a safe space in the gas to open up more interesting choices and opportunities.

WEAPONS

As a celebration of the breadth of Weapons we have to offer, we’re taking the opportunity with Season Five Mid-Season update to really highlight all that’s been added these last few years. You’ll find a whole new Ground Loot and Gulag loadout experience along with some targeted hits to the most performant builds in the game, along with one last round of adjustments for the most underused Weapons.

General

Ground Loot and Gulag Loadouts Refreshed Leaning into the history of Warzone , you’ll find some of the greatest hits from Modern Warfare, Black Ops and Vanguard in Ground Loot. We have significantly increased the variance on offer from what was previously on offer in order to make the early game feel more dynamic each drop.



New Weapons

BP50: Assault Rifle (VG) This fully automatic bullpup assault rifle boasts a high fire rate while remaining deadly and accurate at long range.



Lienna 57: Light Machine Gun (VG) This compact LMG is capable of high accuracy during sustained fire at short to medium ranges.



Weapon Adjustments

» Assault Rifles «

CR-56 AMAX (MW)

Max Damage Range increased to 28.62 meters up from 24.1 meters

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased to 1.1, up from 1.0

Assault Rifle Hotel (VG)

Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.3, down from 1.5

Lower Torso Damage multiplier decreased to 1.0, down from 1.1

Assault Rifle Charlie (MW)

Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.1, up from 1.01

QBZ-83 (BOCW)

Headshot Damage Multiplier increased to 1.6, up from 1.5

Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.25, up from 1.2

Oden (MW)

Muzzle Velocity increased by 3.5%

Upper Arm Damage Multiplier increased to 1.2, up from 1.0

EX1 (VG)

Min Damage increased to 11, up from 10

ADS Spread decreased to 0.01, down from 0.2

PWN Beam Condenser Min Damage increased to 30, up from 28

Burst AC1-4 Damage increased to 24, up from 20

Low Temp Laser Recoil Control now increased by 1% Hip Fire Accuracy now increased by 1%

Charge Amp PV Movement Speed Penalty now decreased by -1% ADS Movement Speed Penalty now decreased by -5%



Assault Rifle Bravo (VG)

Auto Burst-Fire Now Enabled

Rate of Fire Time decreased to 0.068, up from 0.065

Perfetto 140mm Rapida Rate of Fire Bonus decreased to 14%, down from 20% Vertical Recoil now increased by 18% Horizontal Recoil Control Penalty increased to -50%, down from -40%

.303 British 36 Round Mags Burst Fire Cooldown Bonus decreased to 6%, down from 10%

Hardscope Initial Recoil Control decreased when using Hardscope on the Itra Burst



EM2 (BOCW)

Headshot Multiplier increased to 1.5, up from 1.3

Min Damage increased to 36, up from 35

FFAR 1 (BOCW)

Muzzle Velocity increased by 4.25%

ADS Movement Speed Scale increased to 1.4, up from 1.25

ADS Transition In Time decreased to 300ms, down from 310ms

17.9” Ultralight ADS Movement Speed while firing now increased by 3.5%



Volkssturmgewehr (VG)

ADS Movement Speed Scalar decreased to 1.42, down from 1.55

» Shotguns «

.410 Ironhide (BOCW)

Mid 1 Pellet Damage increased to 35, up from 30

Mid 2 Pellet Damage increased to 24, up from 23

Min Pellet Damage increased to 20, up from 18

Buck and Slug Rounds Headshot Damage has been increased



Combat Shotgun (VG)

Rechamber Time decreased by 10%

Slug Rounds Max Damage increased to 120, up from 100 Mid Damage increased to 80, up from 75 Min Damage increased to 70, up from 60 Lower Extremity Damage Multiplier increased to 0.8, up from 0.7



Shotgun Bravo (BOCW)

Mid 1 Pellet Damage increased to 20, up from 18

Mid 2 Pellet Damage increased to 18, up from 14

Min Pellet Damage increased to 15, up from 12

ADS Transition In Time decreased to 305ms, down from 320ms

ADS Transition Out Time decreased to 295ms, down from 320ms

Movement Speed Scaler increased to 0.89, up from 0.87

21.4” Reinforced Heavy Barrel Damage Range increased to 18%, up from 11%



Streetsweeper (BOCW)

Mid 2 Pellet Damage increased to 14, up from 12

Min Pellet Damage increased to 13, up from 10

» Submachine Guns «

Armaguerra 43 (VG)

Headshot Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.5 down from 1.58

Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.30, down from 1.3

ADS Movement Speed Scalar decreased to 1.29, down from 1.32

Imerito TA Skeletal ADS Movement Speed Bonus decreased to 28%, down from 35%

9mm 60 Round Mags Magazine Capacity decreased to 55, down from 60

8mm 72 Round Mags Magazine Capacity decreased to 64, down from 60



Bullfrog (BOCW)

Lower Arm Damage Multiplier increased to 1.0, up from 0.9

Hand Damage Multiplier increased to 1.0, up from 0.9

RA 225 (VG)

Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.1, down from 1.7

Urban Rapid 11” Rate of Fire Bonus decreased to 10%, down from 15% Vertical Recoil Control Penalty increased to -10% Horizontal Recoil Control Penalty increased to -45%, down from -40%

7.62 Gorenko 38 Round Mags Magazine Capacity increased to 42, up from 38

.45 ACP 38 Round Mags Magazine Capacity increased to 42, up from 38



H4 Blixen (VG)

Lower Torso Damage multiplier decreased to 1.01, down from 1.1

ISO (MW)

Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.15, up from 1.01

Sprint to Fire Speed increased by 5%

CX-9 (MW)

Headshot Damage Multiplier increased to 1.5, up from 1.45

Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.2, up from 1.01

Sprint to Fire Speed increased by 5%

KSP 45 (BOCW)

Auto Burst-Fire Now Enabled

Lower Extremities Damage Multiplier decreased to 0.9, down from 1.0

Submachine Gun Charlie (VG)

7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags Muzzle Velocity Penalty decreased to -10%, up from -20% Damage Range Penalty decreased to -15%, up from -20%



PPSh-41 (VG)

Min Damage decreased to 18, down from 19

Upper Leg Damage Multiplier decreased to 0.9, down from 1.0

Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P Hipfire accuracy decreased to 45%, down from 50%

8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags Magazine Capacity decreased to 64, down from 71 Damage Range Penalty decreased to -20%, up from -25% Rate of Fire Bonus decreased to 5.5%, down from 6.6% Vertical Recoil Control decreased to 10%, down from 15% Horizontal Recoil Control decreased to 20%, down from 25% Hipfire accuracy decreased to 3%, down from 4%

Empress 140mm Rapid Rate of Fire Bonus decreased to 8.5%, down from 10% Vertical Recoil Control now decreased by 10%

Tight Grip The benefit that Tight Grip provides has been decreased



» Light Machine Guns «

UGM-8 (VG)

Min Damage decreased to 22, down from 23

Headshot Damage multiplier decreased to 1.5, down from 1.6

Neck Damage multiplier decreased to 1.1, down from 1.3

Recoil Intensity increased

Bernard XL214 736mm Muzzle Velocity bonus decreased to 30%, down from 35%

Romuald 560mm Muzzle Velocity bonus increased to 15%, up from 10%

6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box Box Capacity decreased to 100, down from 125 Recoil Control decreased to 12.5% down from 15%



» Marksman Rifles «

Crossbow (MW)

Upper Extremities Damage Multiplier increased to 1.8, up from 1.5

Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased to 1.9, up from 1.5

M1 Garand (VG)

Min Damage decreased to 47, down from 48

Hardscope Initial Recoil Control decreased



» Sniper Rifles «

Sniper Rifle Charlie (MW)

Bullet Dropoff decreased

Muzzle Velocity increased by 2.7%

Sniper Rifle Alpha (MW)

Max Damage Range increased to 57.2 meters, up from 54.9 meters

Max Damage increased to 90up from 80

Min Damage increased to 75, up from 60

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.9, down from 1.95

Rytec AMR (MW)

Can now one-shot down to the head at all ranges.

Min Damage increased to 112, up from 96

Headshot Damage Multiplier increased to 2.7, up from 2.4

25x59mm Explosive 5-R Mag Direct Hit Damage increased to 206, up from 176



Pellington 703 (BOCW)

ADS Transition In Time decreased to 399ms , down from 421ms

ADS Transition Out Time decreased to 410ms, down from 433ms

Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.2, up from 1.1

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased to 1.2, up from 1.1

Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased to 1.1, up from 1.0

Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle (VG)

Bullet Dropoff increased

Fire Rate decreased to 111 RPM, down from 120 RPM

420mm Empress Muzzle Velocity decreased to 43%, down from 50% Visual Recoil increased

400mm Kovalevskaya Wrap ADS Time Penalty decreased to -2%, up from -5%

440mm Anastasia Custom Muzzle Velocity increased to 25%, up from 20% Rate of Fire Penalty decreased to -50%, up from -100% Crouch Recoil Control decreased to 25%, down from 40% Prone Recoil Control decreased to 35%, down from 67%

13mm AM 7 Round Mags ADS Time Penalty increased to -5%, down from -4%

13mm AM 10 Round Mags ADS Time Penalty increased to -6%, down from -4.5%



» Tactical Rifles «

Klauser (VG)

Wyvern 170mm 29L Damage Range increased to 40%, up from 20% Horizontal Recoil Control Penalty decreased to -15%, up from -25% Vertical Recoil Control Penalty decreased to -5%, up from -10% Movement Speed Penalty decreased to -2.5, up from -4%



Fitzherbert 200mm BL Muzzle Velocity increased to 50%, up from 40% ADS Time Penalty decreased to- 6%, up from -12 Movement Speed penalty decreased to -1%, down from -1.5% ADS Movement Speed penalty decreased to -1%, down from -2%



.45 ACP 12 Round Mags Magazine Capacity increased to 16, up from 12 Rate of Fire Penalty decreased to -4%, down from -10%



» Launchers «

JOKR (MW)

Mid Damage increased to 200, up from 175

Launcher Alpha (BOCW)

Mid Damage increased to 170, up from 155

Mid Damage Radius increased to 4.4 meters, up from 4 meters

ATTACHMENTS

» Underbarrels «

Bipod (VG)

ADS Time now decreased by -4.5%

» Optics «

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

Scope Magnification Transition Time increased to 250ms, up from 120ms

Visual Recoil increased by 15%

1913 Variable 4-8x

Scope Magnification Transition Time increased to 250ms, up from 200ms

Visual Recoil increased by 15%

» Gunperks «

Mechanic

Vehicle Damage Bonus increased to 200%, up from 150%

Vital

Vertical Recoil Control Penalty increased to -5.5%, down from -5%

Horizontal Recoil Control Penalty increased to -5%, down from -4.5%

Steady

ADS Movement Speed while Firing increased to 4%, up from 3.5%

» Muzzles «

Recoil Booster

Hip Fire Accuracy now decreased by 3%

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue causing various elements of Gulag audio to not be present.

Fixed an issue causing some Players to not receive their Operation: Last Call Tier Skip. Missing Tier Skips will start being granted shortly after the update.



Fixed additional collision issues with various elements across Caldera/Fortune's Keep allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue with the UGM-8 (VG) causing the MK 3. Reflector Optic to be locked after the level requirement has been reached.

Fixed an issue with the UGM-8 (VG) Bipod attachment causing bullet impact effects and tracers to not display.

Fixed an issue where certain Grav (BOCW) blueprint statistics were not matching the base Weapon.

Fixed an issue where using the Whitley (VG) with Slight of hand caused an unintended delay in the ammo being credited to the Weapon.

Fixed an issue with the EX1 (VG) causing the Zombies Camos tab to not appear.

Fixed an issue with the Push Dagger (VG) causing the Zombies Camos tab to not appear.