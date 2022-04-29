CoD: Warzone Season 3 Sniper Nerfs Leaves Some Players Unhappy

The Season 3 update for Call of Duty: Warzone made some pretty significant changes to the battle royale, including a ton of weapon balancing. Unfortunately, some players are frustrated with the sniper nerfs that arrived within those weapon changes.

Season 3's weapon balancing took an axe to many of Warzone's powerful weapons. This included nerfs to Vanguard's highly used Bren light machine gun and many of the snipers across all three titles. For the sniper balancing, Raven Software reduced the one-shot kill potential for several snipers. This change affected Warzone's popular fast mobility snipers like Black Ops Cold War's Swiss K3.

However, some players are upset the balancing also included a nerf to completely remove the ability for one-shots to the head for Modern Warfare's Rytec AMR and Dragunov snipers, as well as Black Ops Cold War's M82 sniper rifle.

Reddit user Djabouty47 voiced their frustrations, asking why the Rytec AMR's 20mm explosive round can't deliver one-shot to the head at range. The user also shared a clip showing the Rytec AMR in action post-nerf to reveal how badly the change has impacted their sniper of choice.

Some users commented to question whether the developer is making changes to ensure Vanguard guns are the meta with the hope of boosting sales. However, Season 3's sniper meta isn't leaning towards Vanguard's snipers at all. Modern Warfare's HDR and AX-50 sniper rifles are quickly becoming popular choices, especially for sniping across Caldera.

While not everyone is happy about the weapon balancing, Season 3 also made some changes to Warzone's lighting with the island's new stormy overcast, and many players are praising the change. Additionally, Season 3 also works to keep the battle royale fresh with a new Contract type and lootable perks.

Starting on May 11, the Operation Monarch event is set to bring Godzilla and King Kong to Caldera. The seasonal update made several map changes themed around the Hollywood titans, including the new Dig Site point of interest.

