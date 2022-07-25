CoD: Warzone Clip Teases The Rebirth Island Zombie Mode For Season 4 Reloaded

The Call of Duty Twitter account shared a short clip of images from Warzone's Rebirth Island map, teasing the arrival of the new zombie-themed mode for Season 4 Reloaded.

The six-second teaser clip shared on Twitter has a voiceover, saying "This island isn't how we remember it." The images show the skies of Rebirth Island have gone cloudy, and one view shows sewage pipes dumping either toxic waste or Nova gas into the water. These environmental shots are meant to set the tone for the upcoming "Rebirth of the Dead" limited-time mode.

On Rebirth Island, no one ever really dies 🧟 pic.twitter.com/YPBxqSSxUA — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 25, 2022

Arriving on July 27 with the mid-season update, Rebirth of the Dead is described as a re-imagining of Warzone's past Zombie Royale mode. The mode's matches will feature 10 quads on Rebirth Island, and just like in Zombie Royale, eliminated players will return as zombies.

Zombies are already spawning in on Warzone's Fortune's Keep map, and here are the details about the "Cursed Ground" zombies-themed public event. In addition to a zombie outbreak on Rebirth Island, players can also expect a new limited-time mode for the Caldera map. Vanguard's Zombies camo are also being added to Warzone with the mid-season update. Here we break down the start times and all the details of Season 4 Reloaded.