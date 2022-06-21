CoD: Warzone And Vanguard Season 4 Battle Pass Details And Terminator Bundles Announced

New content is arriving to Vanguard and Warzone with the launch of Call of Duty Season 4 on June 22. Season 4 is called Mercenaries of Fortune, which centers on a fight between Vanguard allies in an attempt to secure an abundance of gold, and now Activision has highlighted the fortunes players can secure in this new season's battle pass. Check out the Season 4 battle pass reveal trailer below.

Season 4 will bring a new 100-tier battle pass to level up, which offers both free and premium tiers of content. There will be two dozen free items in the pass, which is loaded with all the normal cosmetics like watches and weapon blueprints. The free tiers also includes Season 4's weapons. Players will unlock the Marco 5 submachine gun at tier 15 and the UGM-8 light machine gun at tier 31.

Mercenaries of Fortune brings new operators with the introduction of Special Operations Task Force Immortal. This new Task Force will include Vanguard's Captain Butcher as the operator found in the premium tiers of Season 4's battle pass. Additionally, Task Force Immortal's Callum Hendry and Ikenna Olowe will arrive as cosmetic operator bundles in the in-game shop.

Within the premium tiers, players can expect fancy weapon blueprints like the legendary rarity "Starred Diplomat" assault rifle blueprint at tier 85, and the golden "Imperative" light machine gun blueprint unlocked at tier 95.

The battle pass reveal also highlighted cosmetic bundles players can purchase in the shop for Season 4's new weapons. The Marco 5 submachine gun is getting the Wild Alebrije bundle, which Activision says is inspired by the folk art from the Mexican state of Oaxaca. This includes the "Artesanía Moderna" legendary version of the Marco 5, sticker, weapon charm, calling card, emblem, spray, and one battle pass tier skip.

Marco 5 SMG weapon blueprint

Gallery

For the UGM-8, there will be a Shattered Dreams bundle, which is based on stained mosaic glass art. This bundle includes the "Tilework" legendary blueprint, a battle pass tier skip, and six additional cosmetic items.

Activision also announced the previously teased Terminator crossover bundles. Two Terminator-themed bundles are coming to Vanguard and Warzone with the Season 4 mid-season update. These will include operator skins for both the T-800 and T-1000 versions of Skynet's popular cyborg assassin. The publisher promises more intel on these limited-time bundles will come at a later date.

Call of Duty Season 4: Mercenaries of Fortune is set to bring a new multiplayer map and Zombies content to Vanguard. Warzone is also getting a new Resurgence map called Fortune's Keep. Here we highlight everything we know about the Season 4 updates for both Vanguard and Warzone.