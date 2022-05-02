Clash Of Clans Adds New Social Hub With Clan Capitals

Players looking for a new way to enjoy Clash of Clans with their friends are in luck. Supercell has announced a major addition to the game ahead of its 10th anniversary: Clan Capitals, a brand-new social experience that is now available in-game.

Clan Capitals are strongholds in the sky that clans can create and customize as they please. The social areas can add new districts by upgrading the Capital Hall, while Capital Gold can be forged to purchase new buildings, defenses, and weaponry for the clan.

The new Clan Capitals also introduce the first-ever weekly raid objective in the game's history, as players can link up with clanmates and invade other Clan Capitals once per week. Damage inflicted by teammates will show on each screen in real time, allowing players to focus on certain areas when taking on an opposing clan's capital. Successful raids will earn each player rewards to strengthen their Clan Capital, home village, and builder base.

Clash of Clans is a strategy game where players can build an army to take into battle against other players, while also customizing their home bases and villages. The game is available now on both iOS and Android.