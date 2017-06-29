Chucky Is Back To Kill In First Cult Of Chucky Trailer

The first full-length trailer for the next Chucky movie has come online--and it's pretty creepy. Cult of Chucky, a straight-to-DVD movie, picks up with Fiona Dourif's character, Nica, in an asylum for the criminally insane. She's convinced that she killed her family, not the evil doll who actually did. The rest of the plot description matches with the crazy, over-the-top tone.

"When Nica's psychiatrist introduces a new therapeutic 'tool' to facilitate his patients' group sessions--an all-too-familiar 'Good Guy' doll with an innocently smiling face--a string of grisly deaths begins to plague the asylum," the plot description goes on. "And Nica starts to wonder if maybe she isn't crazy after all."

Don Mancini, who wrote the original Chucky, returns to write and direct Cult of Chucky. The Lord of the Rings actor Brad Dourif returns to voice Chucky. The movie is coming out on October 3, in time for Halloween, on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital store.