Choo-Choo Charles Is Thomas The Tank Engine Combined With Nightmare Fuel

Steam is filled with hundreds of indie horror games that do little to stand out. Choo-Choo Charles does not have that problem.

That's because Choo-Choo Charles stars a carnivorous spider-train, as in a train that is, somehow, also a spider. His name is Charles (naturally), and he has long terrorized a remote island by feeding on human flesh. It's up to players to operate their own antique train--complete with a mounted machine gun-- and go out on salvaging missions, all while attempting to evade the terror that is Charles. Players can then use the acquired resources to increase their train's armor, speed, and offensive capabilities and attempt to defeat Charles once and for all.

If that sounds terrifying and more than a little ridiculous, that's because it is. It doesn't help that Charles also has a red and white, clown-like appearance. It's not everyday you see a game that combines a fear of clowns, spiders, and trains into one convenient package, but here we are. At least you have a machine gun to defend yourself with.

Choo-Choo Charles looks like exactly what you would get if you combined various Thomas The Tank Engine mods made for games like Resident Evil and Skyrim over the years with, well, an indie horror game. The game comes from solo developer Two Star Games, whose Steam page says it specializes in "artistic, atmospheric horror games." This is far from Two Star Games' first horror game, but something says that Choo-Choo Charles will be the one that helps the developer make a name for themselves. The game is set to release sometime in early 2022.