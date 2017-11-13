Check Out This New Star Wars: Battlefront 2 Live-Action Trailer

Star Wars: Battlefront II will surely be one of the biggest and best-selling games of the year, and the top-tier marketing certainly reflects that. Sony has released a new live-action trailer for the game called "Rivalry," and it's pretty great.

The video focuses on the battle between the Light and the Dark, as told through the eyes of children who keep their rivalry going as they grow up together. There are some fantastic moments leading up to an over-the-top conclusion; check it out below.

Sony and Disney are partners on Star Wars: Battlefront II, and one piece of the partnership are Star Wars-themed PS4 bundles.

Battlefront II officially releases on November 17. People on Xbox One and PC can play the EA/Origin Access trial to try the full multiplayer component and the first three single-player missions, though you're limited to a total of 10 hours of gameplay. Pre-ordering the Deluxe edition gets you complete access on November 14. You can read more in our Battlefront II multiplayer pre-review.