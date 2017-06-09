Check Out Ace Combat 7's E3 2017 Trailer

E3 2017 is almost upon us, and today Bandai Namco released its E3 trailer for Ace Combat 7.

Unsurprisingly, the short, story-focused video shows off a lot of dogfights and acrobatic flying, but it also reveals a more human element of the game. Although it's not a gameplay video, it's still interesting to get a sense of the scale and stakes of the war that the game focuses on. You can see the trailer for yourself above.

The game is the latest in the long-running dogfighting series, and developer Project Aces said that it intends for it to return to the franchise's roots. Back in January, GameSpot sat down with producer Kazutoki Kono and learned that the studio felt it had to bring Ace Combat back to its original, semi-fictional universe after Ace Combat 6 was set in the real world. "'Real world' is very easy to make credible, easy to believe," he said. "But there are so many constraints as a game. On the other hand, if it's a hypothetical world, lots of additional setup is needed, but there is a lot of freedom within it."

You can read our entire feature about Ace Combat 7 here.

The game was originally planned for launch by the end of 2017, but last month Kono announced that it would actually be released sometime in 2018. The publisher explained that the delay was necessary to ensure that Project Aces "achieve[s] the vision" it has for the game.

It's coming for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and it'll feature VR support. At E3, the developer will show off non-VR missions for the first time.

Keep an eye all week on GameSpot for news and impressions about Ace Combat 7 coming out of E3 2017.