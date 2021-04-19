CoD Cold War Season 3 PS Vita And PS3 Stores Staying Online Warzone Event Shang-Chi Trailer Nintendo Is Suing Bowser Fortnite Aloy

Celeste Developers Reveal New Exploration Action Game, Earthblade

The next game from the studio that created Celeste is still a while from launching.

By on

Comments

Celeste developer Extremely OK Games has revealed its next project. Titled Earthblade, the studio describes it as an exploration action game but says it's still a while away from launch.

In a blog post, designer and director at Extremely OK Game, Maddy Thorson, explained that the studio had gone through three previous prototypes before eventually settling on what is now Earthblade. These prototypes weren't bad but strayed too far into unknown territory for the studio to feel comfortable about finishing.

"Prototypes EXOK1–3 taught us a lot, but ultimately, we ventured way too far from our comfort zone for them to realistically ever get finished," Thorson writes. "It took a while, but we feel like we've settled on the right compromise between the two with Earthblade."

Thorson also says that the studio doesn't want to take too long developing Earthblade, but cautioned that it will be sometime before more of the game is shown. With Celeste, the studio was liberal with sharing images and snippets of the game as it was developed. That won't be the same for Earthblade.

"While making Celeste, we basically tweeted out whatever interesting-looking thing we were working on day-to-day, when we were in the mood for sharing," Thorson continued. "But an air of mystery lends itself particularly well to this project, so we've opted to save it all up for a big reveal that will hopefully blow your socks off."

For now, all that there is of Earthblade is what the studio calls a "vibe reveal", with a single piece of concept art and a short riff of music from Celeste's composer, Lena Raine.

Click To Unmute
  1. Resident Evil Village Takes Cues From The Series’ Best Entry
  2. Resident Evil Village Demo Gameplay (PS5)
  3. Superman & Lois: Who is Captain Luthor?
  4. Apex Legends - Official “Northstar” Stories From The Outlands Cinematic Trailer
  5. Street Fighter V: Champion Edition – Rose Gameplay Trailer
  6. Zelda BOTW Pro Speedrunner and Combat Expert Reacts
  7. Battlefield 6's Murder Robot Rumor And Warzones Endgame
  8. Mass Effect Lore: The First Contact War
  9. Firearms Expert Reacts To Resident Evil 7’s Guns
  10. Another Excuse To Talk About Resident Evil Village's Lady Dimitrescu
  11. Genshin Impact 6 Months Later: Is It Still Good?
  12. American Horror Story: True Crimes That Inspired Roanoke

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Celeste Switch Gameplay - First 9 Minutes

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Earthblade
Celeste
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)