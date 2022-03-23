CD Projekt Red Confirms Medallion Featured In New Witcher Art Is A Lynx

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that the medallion pictured in the official announcement art for the new Witcher game is in fact a lynx.

Speaking to Eurogamer, CD Projekt Red global communication director, Robert Malinowski, said, "Ok, some mysteries should not be so mysterious," Malinowski said. "I can confirm that the medallion is, in fact, shaped after a lynx."

When the Polish developer announced that it's developing a new Witcher game, many speculated that the snow-covered medallion, which only belong to monster slayers in the series canon, is a cat.

Although speculation did begin from the announcement image, there are references to the "School of the Cat"--a school formed by ragtag Witchers in the series canon--that made fans of the series believe that the medallion could be related. There's also the theory that Ciri, Geralt of Rivia's adoptive daughter in the Witcher series, will be the playable protagonist as her medallion featured in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a cat and originated from the Cat School in canon.

However, now that CD Projekt Red has confirmed that it's a lynx, the theories could lead elsewhere, as there is no reference to a lynx in the Witcher canon. As Eurogamer pointed out, the only reference to a lynx in the universe comes from fanfiction posted to The Witcher Fandom Wiki. The story explains that the witcher Lambert and sorceress Kiera Metz joined together and reformed the Cat School as the Lynx School.

It's unclear at this time whether CD Projekt Red plans on creating its own unique tale revolving around a new character with a lynx medallion, but it did specify that the new game will be "a new saga." It's entirely possible that Ciri's medallion has received a redesign and we could see the female witcher make her return, but it's all just speculation right now.

The Cyberpunk 2077 developer also revealed that it would be ditching its REDengine software in favor of Unreal Engine 5 to create the new Witcher game, in collaboration with Epic Games. Following the news, there were discussions about whether the title would be platform-exclusive, but the developer clarified that it's "not planning on making the game exclusive to one storefront."