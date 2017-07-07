Captain Marvel Movie Will Bring A Big Character Back To MCU

SHIELD boss and Avengers recruiter Nick Fury was one of the first recurring characters introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and has appeared in six movies since his debut in 2008's Iron Man. However, actor Samuel L. Jackson has been absent from the franchise since 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, leading many fans to wonder when he will return. Now it has been reported that Fury will be back in 2019.

According to Deadline, Jackson will reprise his role in Captain Marvel. Rumors of Jackson's return had circulated online for a few days, but the news has now been confirmed by the site. It is not not known how much Jackson will feature in the film; when we last saw Fury, he was recovering from near-fatal injuries sustained during Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Captain Marvel is set to hit screens in March 2019. It will star Brie Larson as the title character, aka Carol Danvers. In April, it was announced that the movie will be directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who collaborated on Ryan Gosling's breakthrough Half Nelson and have directed episodes of hit TV shows The Affair and Billions.

Ahead of her standalone movie, Larson will play Captain Marvel in next year's Avengers: Infinity War, which is currently in production. The film is expected to bring most of the MCU's heroes together to fight the evil Thanos. Last week some on-set footage was released, showing Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) preparing for scenes in downtown Atlanta, Georgia.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018, with Captain Marvel arriving on March 8, 2019.