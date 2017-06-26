New Avengers: Infinity War Set Images Show Iron Man, Doctor Strange, And Others

The next Avengers movie, Infinity War, is filming now ahead of its release in 2018. Now, some images from the set of the superhero film have emerged, showing castmembers including Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) preparing for scenes in downtown Atlanta, Georgia.

Mark Ruffallo (Hulk) and Benedict Wong (Wong) can also be seen in the images. You can see all of the shots here in this Variety image gallery.

ye is directed by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo. It opens in 2018, and also stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), and many others.

In other news, Marvel boss Kevin Feige recently told Joblo (via Polygon) that some major MCU characters will end their Avengers movie runs with Infinity War. He didn't name any names, though it is suggested that Iron Man and Captain America might be finished after Infinity War.

Infinity War was originally planned as two movies, but a retitling last summer meant that the second film will be something different. Although they are shooting back-to-back, the Russo brothers have stressed that they will not be two parts of the same story.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018, while the untitled fourth Avengers movie follows on May 3, 2019.