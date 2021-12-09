Call Of Juarez: Gunslinger Is Free On Steam For A Limited Time

The 2013 western game, Call of Juarez: Gunslinger, is available at no charge on Steam for a limited time. You can download it for free from now until December 12.

Gunslinger is the fourth installment in the Call of Juarez series developed by Techland, the same studio behind Dying Light. Set in a wild, lawless era, you play as a dude who gets into plenty of shootouts. For GameSpot, critic Mark Walton gave the game a 8/10 rating in his Call of Juarez: Gunslinger review. He praised the shooting mechanics and stated, "[It's] so tight, and all so controlled, that the shorter missions and lack of exploration are easily overlooked in the pursuit of the perfect combo and the glory of a leaderboard-topping high score."

Call of Juarez: Gunslinger PC System Requirements

Minimum:

OS: Windows XP (SP3) / Windows Vista (SP2) / Windows 7 (SP1) / Windows 8

Processor: 2 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo or 2 GHz AMD Athlon 64 X2

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: 512 MB

DirectX: 9.0c

Storage: 5 GB HD space

Recommended:

OS: Windows 7 (SP1)

Processor: 3 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo or 3 GHz AMD Athlon 64 X2 or better

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: 1024 MB DirectX 10–compliant or higher

DirectX: 10

Storage: 5 GB HD space

Call of Juarez developer Techland is currently developing the follow-up to Dying Light, Dying Light 2. It was expected to launch December 7, but has since been delayed. The new target launch date is February 4, 2022.