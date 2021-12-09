The Game Awards Best Switch Games of 2021 The Halo Story So Far Best Co-Op Games of 2021 Halo Infinite Skull Locations Best Action Games of 2021
Login / Sign Up

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Call Of Juarez: Gunslinger Is Free On Steam For A Limited Time

The first-person shooter set in the wild west usually retails for $15.

By on

Comments

The 2013 western game, Call of Juarez: Gunslinger, is available at no charge on Steam for a limited time. You can download it for free from now until December 12.

Get it for free on Steam

Gunslinger is the fourth installment in the Call of Juarez series developed by Techland, the same studio behind Dying Light. Set in a wild, lawless era, you play as a dude who gets into plenty of shootouts. For GameSpot, critic Mark Walton gave the game a 8/10 rating in his Call of Juarez: Gunslinger review. He praised the shooting mechanics and stated, "[It's] so tight, and all so controlled, that the shorter missions and lack of exploration are easily overlooked in the pursuit of the perfect combo and the glory of a leaderboard-topping high score."

Click To Unmute
  1. For Honor: Year 5 Season 4 - Frozen Shores Launch Trailer
  2. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl | Post-Game Guide
  3. COD Warzone On Mobile - Coming in 2022? | GameSpot News
  4. Scanning a PokéStop In Pokemon Go
  5. God of War PC Features Trailer
  6. Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract - Story Expansion Trailer
  7. Dead by Daylight | Resident Evil Ugly Sweater Collection Trailer
  8. Garfield Showcase – Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
  9. Elite Dangerous: Odyssey | Introducing the Scorpion SRV
  10. Hot Wheels Unlimited | WINTER UPDATE
  11. Loop Hero | Available Now on Nintendo Switch Trailer
  12. MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE 2 - Present Mic Now Available in Season Pass 2

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Dying Light 2 Preview

Call of Juarez: Gunslinger PC System Requirements

Minimum:

  • OS: Windows XP (SP3) / Windows Vista (SP2) / Windows 7 (SP1) / Windows 8
  • Processor: 2 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo or 2 GHz AMD Athlon 64 X2
  • Memory: 2 GB RAM
  • Graphics: 512 MB
  • DirectX: 9.0c
  • Storage: 5 GB HD space

Recommended:

  • OS: Windows 7 (SP1)
  • Processor: 3 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo or 3 GHz AMD Athlon 64 X2 or better
  • Memory: 4 GB RAM
  • Graphics: 1024 MB DirectX 10–compliant or higher
  • DirectX: 10
  • Storage: 5 GB HD space

Call of Juarez developer Techland is currently developing the follow-up to Dying Light, Dying Light 2. It was expected to launch December 7, but has since been delayed. The new target launch date is February 4, 2022.

Most Anticipated PC Games For 2022 And Beyond
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PC
Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)