Call Of Duty's Season 5 Battle Pass Trailer Is Here, Featuring The Operator Kitsune

Call of Duty's Season 5 is arriving on August 12, and a battle pass trailer has arrived to showcase some of the upcoming season's unlockable cosmetics for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

Season 5 will add the new operator Kitsune for both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Kitsune can be seen featured in the key art for Season 5, and she can be unlocked instantly by purchasing the Season 5 battle pass. An additional Ultra-rarity Kitsune operator skin is also unlocked at tier 100.

Four new weapons are coming to Call of Duty as well, and the first two will be featured in the battle pass. The EM2 assault rifle is free for everyone to unlock in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone at tier 15 of the pass, and the TEC-9 submachine gun will be unlockable at tier 31.

The battle pass trailer also features a bonus Kitsune "Kyubi" limited-edition operator skin. This can be obtained by purchasing the battle pass bundle, and if purchased at the start of the season between August 11-26. The battle pass bundles are the pricey 2,400 COD Points version of the battle pass, which includes 20 tier skips and the bonus skin.

Here are all the highlights of what's coming in Season 5, and details of the new Double Agent multiplayer mode coming to Black Ops Cold War.