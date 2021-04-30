Call Of Duty's Latest PlayStation-Exclusive DLC Is Out Now For Black Ops Cold War And Warzone

The latest PlayStation-exclusive DLC for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and the battle royale game Warzone has arrived. The Season 3 Combat Pack comes with a new, Epic-tier Operator skin for Garcia and an Epic-level weapon blueprint.

As you can see in the video below, it also includes a watch and a weapon charm. You can see the full contents of the Season 3 Combat Pack listed below the video. You must be a PlayStation Plus subscriber to get the special DLC pack.

Boost your #Warzone & #BlackOpsColdWar experience with the Season 3 Combat Pack. Includes an Epic Operator Skin for Garcia, Epic Weapon Blueprint, and more. Available now for PlayStation Plus members: https://t.co/sMZAzVcisE pic.twitter.com/2pqZ4HbJ6H — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 30, 2021

This is just the latest DLC to arrive in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone on April 30, as a new Call of Duty Endowment charity bundle to support military veterans is also now available in the game. Alongside this, Warzone is now offering a new challenge that gives you a special calling card if you revive five fallen teammates. Activision will donate $1 for every person who does this, up to $1 million.

Season 3 Combat Pack Includes

Comandante Operator skin for Garcia

Authoritarian weapon blueprint

Fallen Brush watch

Cigars weapon charm

In other news, it was recently announced that Spyro and Crash studio Toys For Bob is now working on Warzone as a support studio.