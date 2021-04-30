Call Of Duty's Latest PlayStation-Exclusive DLC Is Out Now For Black Ops Cold War And Warzone
A new DLC pack has arrived, but only for PlayStation Plus users on PS4 and PS5.
The latest PlayStation-exclusive DLC for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and the battle royale game Warzone has arrived. The Season 3 Combat Pack comes with a new, Epic-tier Operator skin for Garcia and an Epic-level weapon blueprint.
As you can see in the video below, it also includes a watch and a weapon charm. You can see the full contents of the Season 3 Combat Pack listed below the video. You must be a PlayStation Plus subscriber to get the special DLC pack.
Boost your #Warzone & #BlackOpsColdWar experience with the Season 3 Combat Pack. Includes an Epic Operator Skin for Garcia, Epic Weapon Blueprint, and more. Available now for PlayStation Plus members: https://t.co/sMZAzVcisE pic.twitter.com/2pqZ4HbJ6H— PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 30, 2021
This is just the latest DLC to arrive in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone on April 30, as a new Call of Duty Endowment charity bundle to support military veterans is also now available in the game. Alongside this, Warzone is now offering a new challenge that gives you a special calling card if you revive five fallen teammates. Activision will donate $1 for every person who does this, up to $1 million.
Season 3 Combat Pack Includes
- Comandante Operator skin for Garcia
- Authoritarian weapon blueprint
- Fallen Brush watch
- Cigars weapon charm
In other news, it was recently announced that Spyro and Crash studio Toys For Bob is now working on Warzone as a support studio.
