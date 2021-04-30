Pokemon Snap Returnal Tips Guide Prime Day Returnal Review Nier Replicant Weapons & Endings Roblox Adopt Me

Call Of Duty's Latest PlayStation-Exclusive DLC Is Out Now For Black Ops Cold War And Warzone

A new DLC pack has arrived, but only for PlayStation Plus users on PS4 and PS5.

The latest PlayStation-exclusive DLC for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and the battle royale game Warzone has arrived. The Season 3 Combat Pack comes with a new, Epic-tier Operator skin for Garcia and an Epic-level weapon blueprint.

As you can see in the video below, it also includes a watch and a weapon charm. You can see the full contents of the Season 3 Combat Pack listed below the video. You must be a PlayStation Plus subscriber to get the special DLC pack.

This is just the latest DLC to arrive in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone on April 30, as a new Call of Duty Endowment charity bundle to support military veterans is also now available in the game. Alongside this, Warzone is now offering a new challenge that gives you a special calling card if you revive five fallen teammates. Activision will donate $1 for every person who does this, up to $1 million.

Season 3 Combat Pack Includes

  • Comandante Operator skin for Garcia
  • Authoritarian weapon blueprint
  • Fallen Brush watch
  • Cigars weapon charm

In other news, it was recently announced that Spyro and Crash studio Toys For Bob is now working on Warzone as a support studio.

