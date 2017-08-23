Call Of Duty: WW2 PS4 Beta Pre-Loads Now Live

Call of Duty: WWII's beta is now available for pre-load on PS4, so you won't have to wait around for the game to download when the beta goes live later this week.

The beta test begins on Friday, August 25 and runs through Monday, August 28, but for this first weekend, it's only available on PS4. You can get access to the test by pre-ordering the game; once you have a code, you can redeem it on the PlayStation Store and start downloading now. The beta unlocks at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST on August 25.

There'll be an additional beta test held next weekend, from September 1-4. This one will be open to players who pre-order on either PS4 or Xbox One.

During the beta, you'll be able to try out several standard multiplayer maps in addition to one scenario for War Mode, Call of Duty: WWII's new, asymmetrical, stage-based multiplayer mode. The beta won't include the game's Headquarters social space, which was just recently detailed.

The full game launches on November 3 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. If you participate in the beta, you'll get a few exclusive in-game items.