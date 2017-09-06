Call Of Duty: WW2 Pre-Order Bonuses Include Double XP And Weapon Of Your Choice

Activision has released a new trailer for Call of Duty: WWII that shows off some of the bonuses that players can earn for pre-ordering the World War II-era shooter.

First, pre-ordering gets you the weapon of your choice right out of the gate on day one. This comes by way of a "permanent weapon unlock token" that you can apparently redeem for any gun you want. It seems like a pretty compelling offer. Unlocking weapons takes a bit of time, so if you want to start with something good right away, pre-ordering is one way to do that. The other big bonus for pre-ordering is that you'll earn double XP. This isn't unlimited double XP; far from it, as it only pays double for a period of four hours of gameplay. Still, that's a nice way to level up faster right away.

The second weekend of the Call of Duty: WWII beta ended last weekend and Sledgehammer outlined what it learned from player feedback. Call of Duty: WWII launches in November for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

In other Call of Duty news, Activision also announced today that Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare's fourth expansion, Retribution, will arrive for PS4 on September 12.