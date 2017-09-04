Call Of Duty: WW2 Beta Ends, Here's What's Changing For Launch

After two weekends, the Call of Duty: WWII beta has ended. In a blog post, developer Sledgehammer Games thanked fans for participating and sending in their feedback, and the studio also outlined some of the changes it's making for the final launch in November.

First, the score limit for Team Deathmatch was raised from 75 to 100 for the second weekend, and after the second testing phase, it sounds like Sledgehammer is going to drop the limit back down. "We're looking to lock the decision, so please let us know your thoughts," Sledgehammer said.

I played multiple matches with full sides and on occasion, we did not reach the 100 score limit by the end of the round. So it might be that 100 is too high a score limit, if indeed this was the feedback that more people sent in.

Additionally, the new Aachen map drew criticism about its lack of opportunities to shoot at range. It's a somewhat close-quarter map with medium sightlines, which some surely enjoyed, but for the final version, Sledgehammer "may make some map changes."

On top of that, Sledgehammer has already made changes to the sprintout ADS times, after the values drew some amount of criticism from players. For the final release, Sledgehammer might tweak this further and also make adjustments to "flinch." However, nothing is locked down yet as it pertains to potential changes.

Here are some of the other key pieces of feedback that Sledgehammer responded to:

The M1928 is getting a lot of love. It is one of the most iconic weapons of WWII, and it's great to see it in match. We're glad you are enjoying playing with it. It's a popular SMG at the studio. Though not the most popular. The Airborne Division prestige unlock weapon is pretty gassed.

A lot of you have expressed that you love the main menu music. Thank you so much for noticing all the extra creative touches we’ve added. We had a lot of amazing recording sessions with a phenomenal orchestra at a premier symphony location in Nashville. I know they will be glad to hear about all the positive reactions the music is receiving!

We rolled out an update that includes an important fix to some audio timing on weapon fire rates. There is no actual changes to the weapon tuning, but the audio may sound different on certain weapons.

Call of Duty: WWII launches in November for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

This story has been updated.