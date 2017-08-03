Call Of Duty WW2 Is "The Right Game At The Right Time," Activision Says

As the Call of Duty franchise continues to be successful for Activision, the publisher is seeing a lot of promise in Call of Duty: WWII in particular. During a post-earnings conference call with investors, Activision Blizzard discussed the blockbuster games' current performance and immediate future.

Call of Duty remains "incredibly strong" as a whole, Activision CEO Eric Hirshberg said in response to a question about the series' trends. Infinite Warfare's monthly active users are "in line with our record Q2 performance from last year" despite that game's underwhelming reception, he said, though he did not cite specific numbers.

Hirshberg credits steady monthly user counts to additional content brought to Infinite Warfare and Modern Warfare Remastered after release. He also cited the release of Zombies Chronicles, which "speaks to the strength of [the Black Ops Zombies] catalog." Taken together, he says, the last few quarters show "the size, strength, and stability of Call of Duty."

"On WWII specifically--probably most importantly, we think we have the right game at the right time," Hirshberg said. "The return to boots-on-the-ground, the return to... authentic military content and context for the franchise is a welcome change and very well-timed."

Hirshberg specifically notes the "positive response from fans as well as from critics" after playing WWII's multiplayer at E3 this year. He added that the game's reveal trailer "is the most-liked video in Call of Duty history" and, on top of that, "the [WWII] Zombies trailer that we revealed at Comic-Con went on to become our most-liked Zombies trailer ever."

The mutliplayer beta for Call of Duty: WWII will be available on PS4 from August 25-28 for those who pre-order the game.

In other news from the earnings call, Hirshberg said that success of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy could lead to more remasters from Activision in the future.