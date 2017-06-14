E3 2017: Call Of Duty WW2's Multiplayer Classes And Loadouts

Among other changes, Call of Duty: WWII switches up Create-A-Class with Divisions. You'll be able to see more during the beta in August, but for now, click ahead to get a look at the kinds of weapons and loadouts you'll have access to in the World War II-themed multiplayer.

There are five Divisions to choose from: Infantry, Expeditionary, Armored, Airborne, and Mountain. Each has different weapon options; for example, the basic Infantry loadouts can include the M1-Garand or the BAR.

The game's multiplayer introduces a new mode called War that's similar to Battlefield 1's Operations mode. It features narrative-driven, objective-based combat inspired by real WWII battles and is more about strategy than other Call of Duty modes. Of course, Team Deathmatch, Domination, and other popular multiplayer game types are returning.

