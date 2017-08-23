Call Of Duty: WW2 Beta Is Open To Comcast Customers, As Well

The Call of Duty: WWII beta test is coming up this week, and it turns out that there's another way to get access besides pre-ordering the game. Today, Activision revealed that if you have Comcast's internet service, you can get a code for the beta.

This promotion is the result of a new partnership between Activision and Comcast. If you subscribe to Comcast's Xfinity internet service, you can get your code by going to this page and typing in your account number.

The beta test will take place over the next two weekends. The first is exclusive to PS4 and starts on Friday, August 25, ending on Monday, August 28. The second is available on both Xbox One and PS4, and will be held from September 1-4.

For PS4 players, pre-loads for the beta went live today. The test includes several standard multiplayer maps in addition to one War Mode scenario. The beta won't include the game's Headquarters social space, however.

Call of Duty: WWII will be fully released on November 3 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. If you play the beta, you'll get a few exclusive in-game items.