Call Of Duty: Warzone's Streetsweeper Might Get Nerfed In The Next Update

Call of Duty: Warzone developer Raven Software has suggested that the Streetsweeper automatic shotgun may get nerfed in the game's next update.

Writing on Twitter, Raven Software said, "We're taking a close look at the Streetsweeper in general. Changes are coming in the next update. No details to share just yet."

The Streetsweeper is a fully automatic shotgun that has "superior fire rate with reliable damage," according to its official description. The Warzone weapon also has the largest ammo pool of its class. It has a slower reload speed than others, but it's a powerful weapon.

Raven's tweet came in response to a fan who noted that the Streetsweeper is a common drop from crates in Warzone, which is negatively impacting the overall meta in some players' eyes.

The Streetsweeper is also available in Black Ops Cold War multiplayer. The big Season 3 update nerfed the weapon substantially, eliminating the possibility of one-shot kills and decreasing the max damage from 138 to 88.

