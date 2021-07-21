Call Of Duty: Warzone Update Fixes Dead Silence Glitch And More

A new patch is now available for Call of Duty: Warzone, but don't expect very much in the way of changes or significant improvements. This newest patch, released on July 21, is mainly focused on squashing bugs.

The July 21 update removes the "Report Offensive Chat" button temporarily. It was causing a crash in some scenarios and Raven Software is removing it for the time being.

The update also fixes an issue with the C58 Royal and Kross 4X Optic weapons that could impact recoil in a way it shouldn't have. What's more, the patch addresses a problem with the Dead Silence perk that could make the perk stay active for the entire match in some scenarios.

Finally, the July 21 update fixes an issue with the Sentry Turret's killstreak map icon to display incorrectly when placed on the train, while the "flavor text" on some weapon blueprints has been fixed, too. You can see the full patch notes below.

Warzone players have reported an ongoing invisibility glitch in the battle royale game, but it's not clear if this newest patch addresses that.

Call of Duty: Warzone July 21 Patch Notes:

General:

Removed the Report Offensive Chat button while we investigate a related crash.

Weapons:

Fixed an issue with the C58 Royal & Kross 4x Optic where it was incorrectly affecting recoil.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue causing Dead Silence to remain active for the entire match if the Player used it seconds before the prematch lobby ended.

Fixed an issue causing the Sentry Turret Killstreak map icon to not move when placed on the train.

Fixed an issue with the flavor text on various Blueprints.

In other news, Sledgehammer Games has revealed a new company logo ahead of the the announcement of the studio's new Call of Duty game, which is believed to be a WWII title codenamed Call of Duty: Vanguard.