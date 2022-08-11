Call Of Duty: Warzone - Titanium Trials: Endurance LTM Guide

A new game mode is live in Call of Duty: Warzone, with Season 4 Reloaded's Titanium Trials: Endurance bringing a limited-time battle royale event themed around the game's operator bundles for the Terminator franchise.

Call of Duty: Warzone - Terminator event times and rewards

Titanium Trials: Endurance is a limited-time mode and event, which is available from August 11 until August 24, and there are plenty of Terminator cosmetics to earn through in-game challenges.

This event includes a set of free challenges to complete, and there's an additional set of challenges unlocked if you purchase both of the Terminator bundles. Here we have a full guide for all challenges and rewards available to earn in Titanium Trials: Endurance.

Titanium Trials: Endurance mode details

This Terminator-style limited-time mode is played on the Caldera map with 152 players dropping in squads of four. This is still a mode where you want to be the last person or team standing, and while it's a mostly familiar Warzone experience, it follows a similar health change and more grueling ruleset as the popular Iron Trials mode.

Health changes

In order to simulate the toughness of Skynet's cyborg assassins, Titanium Trials: Endurance increases the maximum base armor threshold to 300 hit points. This means you and your opponents will have a beefy total of 400 health when fully plated with armor. Your core health regeneration also takes longer to restore, which Activision says makes this a high-skill and high TTK game mode.

Loadout Drops and loot pool changes

One major change from Iron Trials is the Loadout price, with the cost of Loadouts beginning at a higher price point and decreasing through the duration of the match. Every looted dollar counts in this mode, as Activision says there are also fewer overall resources to scavenge off the map.

You'll start the game with a Self-Revive item, and the Tempered perk will appear as ground loot more frequently than normal. The mode has different ground loot than standard modes, which also includes rare "Redacted" weapons that pack a greater punch than regular loadout guns.

Armor in the Gulag

The Gulag features pistols and melee weapons for this LTM, and for the first time ever, players will be armored. You'll want to go for headshots with the pistol or score for a well-timed swing with the melee weapons to survive this more difficult version of the Gulag.

Terminator T-800 in Call of Duty

Tips for surviving Titanium Trials: Endurance

Just like Iron Trials, Titanium Trials: Endurance drastically changes the time-to-kill in Warzone, so your opponents will suddenly feel like bullet sponges, especially with the armor being such a huge factor. Here are some tips for surviving this highly competitive mode.

Use teamwork

A match of Titanium Trials: Endurance will absolutely punish you for veering off on a solo adventure. The buffed player health makes it a challenge to win a 1v1 gunfight, so you're in even bigger trouble if you run into an enemy squad as a lone wolf. Communicate and stick with your squad to take down enemy teams.

Apply the pressure in gunfights

You'll want to make sure you capitalize on the moments when you have an opponent's armor cracked. Apply the pressure with your squad, and don't let the opponent have time to re-plate their armor. Regeneration is much slower in this mode, so they'll still be weak as they try to flee a gunfight.

Also, keep in mind that self-revive kits are more common in this mode, so make sure to eliminate the enemies you put into the knocked state, because they may self-revive if you take your eyes off of them for too long.

Choose the right perks

You'll likely want to use different perks for Titanium Trials: Endurance. Here are the recommended perks for all three perk slots.

Perk 1: Quick Fix

The Quick Fix perk is generally not the best choice for Warzone, but with the changes to health and regen speeds, Quick Fix becomes a great option to equip for Titanium Trials.

Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill is highly recommended for the second perk slot. It takes so many bullets to down a player with the mode's increase to core health, so having a pistol as your secondary is going to feel like a disadvantage. You'll want Overkill so you can equip two primary weapons with a fast time-to-kill.

Perk 3: Amped

Amped is going to be an important perk to use for the third slot. In those crucial gunfight moments, you don't want to get caught swapping weapons. Amped lets you swap weapons faster, and this is perfect for pairing with the Overkill perk.

Hopefully these tips will help you go Terminator on your opponents and score some wins.