Call Of Duty: Warzone Season 3 Battle Pass Trailer Shows Shows Off New Weapons, Operator, And More

Season 3 for Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War is now underway, and, as with every new season, there is a new battle pass. This new pass includes 100 tiers of new content, including a new Operator, Wraith, as well as new weapons like the PPSH submachine gun and the Swiss K31 sniper rifle.

Also included in the battle pass are new operator skins, weapon blueprints, charms, stickers, and other content to unlock. The battle pass includes 1,300 Call of Duty Points that you can unlock through progression which is enough to pay for the next battle pass. The Season 3 battle pass costs 1,000 Call of Duty Points, or around $10, and you can get a closer look at its content through the trailer below.

Players who make it all the way to tier 100 will unlock the "Roman Standard" legendary sniper rifle blueprint and the White Queen skin for Wraith. As usual, players can progress through the tiers via gameplay or they can spend real money to unlock tiers.

Black Ops Cold War and Warzone share items and progression, so whatever you unlock for one game will be available in the other, along with all your XP and Call of Duty Points.

Warzone's original Verdansk map was nuked as part of a special event and it is never coming back. For more on Verdansk '84, check out the Season 3 patch notes.