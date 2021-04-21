PS Plus Video Pass Warzone Event CoD Cold War Season 3 Heir Apparent Exotic Jeff Kaplan Leaves Blizzard Apple Event

Call Of Duty: Warzone Player Uses A Real Piano To Rack Up Kills

One player is performing killer concertos in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Call of Duty: Warzone players are no strangers to playing the game with musical instruments instead of a regular controller or a mouse and keyboard, but one player has begun earning kills in the battle royale using nothing but a piano. Reddit user Grooviehoovie posted several videos of piano-perforation skills, showing off a surprising amount of dexterity in the high-intensity game.

If the video looks too good for a player who's limited to a row of ivory for movement and action commands, it's not because Grooviehoovie is using an aimbot. He instead practiced by using the aim trainer KovaaK 2.0 to create a piano routine that significantly improved his skills and map keypresses to aim better. A solid month of training later, and Grooviehoovie's muscle memory allowed him to bang out kills and concertos. It doesn't sound too bad, either:

"It looks like aimbot because I'm using button presses to aim, and my program doesn't have an option for smoother mouse movement," Grooviehoovie explained in a reddit post. "If u look at my right hand, I'm using D to look left, F to look right, G to look up and B to look down, along with C# and F# added to look left and right more quickly."

The pianist has previously used his skills to find and beat the Firebase Z Easter egg in Black Ops: Cold War. If Grooviehoovie's story inspires you to get better just by using a regular controller even, then his advice is to endure the training needed to become a master of aiming.

"The best tip I can give is to make a routine, stick to it, and push through the training regardless of whether it is enjoyable or not," Grooviehoovie said. "It is very monotonous and annoying to aim train, but if you want the full benefits of it, it is best to do short focused sessions and really commit to them, rather than non-routine unfocused sessions. Sleep also plays a huge role in improvement (with anything for that matter, you don't really improve throughout the day at anything."

This week will see Call of Duty's Season 3 launch, which means that plenty of new content is coming to Black Ops: Cold War and Warzone. A narrative-based "Hunt for Adler" limited-time event headlines the start of Season 3 and more big things are planned for the game such as a rumored nuke event that could see Verdansk reduced to radioactive ashes.

