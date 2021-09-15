Call Of Duty: Warzone Patch Notes Preview Includes Weapon And Attachment Changes

Call of Duty: Warzone is getting a big new update today, September 15, and it will add a handful of balance changes for weapons and attachments.

Developer Raven Software shared a preview of the patch notes on Twitter. The AK-47 from Black Ops Cold War has its gun kick adjusted, while the FARA 83 sees its maximum and minimum damage values decreased. The Krig 6 gets a slight nerf with new increased recoil and a decrease to the neck multiplayer values. The QBZ-83, meanwhile, sees its recoil increased, while it will also have recoil dampening added in the update.

Changes are also coming to the OTs 9, the TEC-9, the Light Machine Gun Alpha, and the Tactical Rifle Charlie. In terms of changes to attachments, the 18" Rapid Fire sees its fire rate increased from 5% to 6% and the 17" Titanium from 7% to 8%. Changes to the M16 attachment are also planned.

You can see a rundown of the changes below, including commentary from the developers at Raven. We'll update this post with the full patch notes when they are released.

📢 Heads up! Tomorrow morning's #Warzone update will contain various Weapon and Attachment adjustments.



👀 Here's an early look at the Patch Notes: pic.twitter.com/oTk1OIK79K — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) September 14, 2021

In other news, Warzone's big Pacific map launches later this year around the time that Call of Duty: Vanguard comes out in November. While you have to wait a while longer to play the Warzone Pacific map, Vanguard's multiplayer enters its next beta weekend tomorrow, September 16, and this time players on Xbox can jump in.