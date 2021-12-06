Fortnite Victory Crowns Halo Subreddit Lockdown How To Use Tents in Fortnite Halo Infinite Campaign Review How To Open Vaults in Fortnite Destiny 2 Final Patch
Call Of Duty: Warzone Pacific Launch Trailer Promises Chaos In The Sunshine

The new Caldera map for Call of Duty: Warzone is just around the corner.

Call of Duty: Warzone is finally getting its long-awaited new Pacific-themed map, Caldera, this week, with a new launch trailer showing off the serene sights and sounds of the island before it's lit up with gunfire.

As part of the integration with Call of Duty: Vanguard, Caldera will take players back in time to the sunny shores and crystal-clear waters of the Pacific, right before everyone is airdropped in for some chaos. Caldera looks lovely and makes for a welcome change over Verdansk. Better still, you won't be limited to playing exclusively with Vanguard's weaponry either, with the launch trailer making a clear distinction between "Vanguard Royale" and "Battle Royale" modes that you can choose between. Check it out below.

Call of Duty: Warzone is hosting its Last Hours of Verdansk today, kicking off at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. The event will last until 9 PM PT / 11:59 PM ET, after which Warzone servers will be offline until the new Caldera map launches. If you own Vanguard, you'll get 24 hours of early access starting on Wednesday, December 8. All other Warzone players will get access to the new map for free the following day.

The release of Caldera also shepherds in the first season of Vanguard, bringing with it new operators, weapons, upgrades, and, of course, a new battle pass to work towards. It's a big release for Call of Duty: Vanguard, but one that will take place amid a walk out at developer Raven Software over Activision's decision to dismiss QA testers late last week.

