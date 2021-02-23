Diablo 2: Resurrected Coming This Year WoW Burning Crusade Classic Confirmed Diablo 4 Rogue Class New Overwatch 2 Details WandaVision Episode 7 BlizzCon Schedule

Call Of Duty: Warzone -- More Bans Just Came Down In The Battle Royale Game

Activision is wielding the ban hammer once more to weed out jerks and cheaters from the popular battle royale game.

By on

Comments

Activision was not joking around when it said it was planning more bans for Call of Duty: Warzone. Developer Raven Software has banned yet another wave of players for cheating and other offenses in the incredibly popular battle royale game.

In a tweet, Raven said, "We said there'd be more ... Another new ban wave has gone out for Warzone." The tweet followed on from the previous ban wave earlier in February. At the time, Raven said it was "stepping up" its anti-cheat efforts, with additional ban waves planned.

"Let's keep Warzone clean!" the developer said.

This latest ban wave for Warzone comes just days before the game's big Season 2 update arrives, so it seems Raven Software is trying to get its house in order before the big patch.

Warzone has many millions of players, so Raven Software and the other studios working on the game have the challenging and ongoing task of weeding out bad actors from the battle royale game. With a game of that size and scale, some portion of the audience will be jerks who try to ruin the experience for others, and this has been and continues to be the case.

Treyarch has stopped announcing the specific number of accounts that have been banned, but we learned earlier in February that the studio banned 60,000 accounts from Warzone for cheating, which increased the total number of bans since launch to more than 300,000.

Activision is keeping busy trying to weed out jerks from Warzone and the company will continue to do so by implementing the following measures in the future:

  • Enhancements to internal anti-cheat software
  • Additional detection technology
  • Adding new resources dedicated to monitoring and enforcement
  • Regular communication updates on progress; more two-way dialogue
  • Zero tolerance for cheat providers
  • Consistent and timely bans

Click To Unmute
  1. 10 More Times The Simpsons Predicted The Future (2020 & 2021)
  2. Best Zelda Commercials & Trailers (1986 - 2021)
  3. Guilty Gear Strive Beta - Crazy Combos For EVERY Character
  4. Tekken 7 - New Polish Fighter DLC Teaser Trailer
  5. What To Know About Watch Dogs: Legion Online
  6. DIRT 5 - Official Energy Content Pack And Free Update Trailer
  7. Street Fighter V - Official Dan Introduction Trailer
  8. It Takes Two – Official Gameplay Trailer
  9. Rainbow Six's New Operator Has An Explosive Drone
  10. Guilty Gear Strive - Official I-No Character Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  11. BlizzCon 2021 Day 2 Panels Livestream
  12. Firearms Expert Reacts To Insurgency Sandstorm’s Guns

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Black Ops Cold War & Warzone - Official Season Two OUTBREAK Gameplay Trailer

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Call of Duty: Warzone
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
PC
PlayStation 4
Xbox One
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)