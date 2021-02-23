Call Of Duty: Warzone -- More Bans Just Came Down In The Battle Royale Game

Activision was not joking around when it said it was planning more bans for Call of Duty: Warzone. Developer Raven Software has banned yet another wave of players for cheating and other offenses in the incredibly popular battle royale game.

In a tweet, Raven said, "We said there'd be more ... Another new ban wave has gone out for Warzone." The tweet followed on from the previous ban wave earlier in February. At the time, Raven said it was "stepping up" its anti-cheat efforts, with additional ban waves planned.

"Let's keep Warzone clean!" the developer said.

We said there’d be more… Another new ban wave has gone out for #Warzone. https://t.co/d2Dy1dXwCd — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) February 22, 2021

This latest ban wave for Warzone comes just days before the game's big Season 2 update arrives, so it seems Raven Software is trying to get its house in order before the big patch.

Warzone has many millions of players, so Raven Software and the other studios working on the game have the challenging and ongoing task of weeding out bad actors from the battle royale game. With a game of that size and scale, some portion of the audience will be jerks who try to ruin the experience for others, and this has been and continues to be the case.

Treyarch has stopped announcing the specific number of accounts that have been banned, but we learned earlier in February that the studio banned 60,000 accounts from Warzone for cheating, which increased the total number of bans since launch to more than 300,000.

Activision is keeping busy trying to weed out jerks from Warzone and the company will continue to do so by implementing the following measures in the future: