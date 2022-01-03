Call Of Duty: Warzone Is Still Plagued By Bugs And Glitches, But Players Praise Working Anti-Cheat

Call of Duty: Warzone's new Caldera map still feels a little rough around the edges with a host of bugs and glitches plaguing the experience of each match, but on a positive note, players say Activision's new anti-cheat is doing its job.

Since its inception in March of 2020, cheating remained rampant for the entire lifespan of Warzone's Verdansk map, leaving many fair-playing gamers to fall victim to aimbot and wallhacks. And despite banning over half a million accounts, there was always still an influx of cheaters in Verdansk. Thankfully, a new Warzone map brought new security measures.

The launch of Season 1 and Warzone's Caldera map brought the initial roll out of Activision's new Ricochet anti-cheat, which is a kernel-level driver required for PC players. This driver has a high level of access to manage and monitor various applications on a player's PC, and it checks for any programs that may be attempting to interact with or manipulate the game. While that level of access can sound scary, Activision says the driver only runs while Warzone is being played and shuts down once the game is closed. It's an extreme measure, but it seems to be working.

Warzone players are reporting very few encounters since the launch of Ricochet. Reddit user Good_Vibez_1997's post acknowledges Warzone's in a bad state but also says, "However, I do think it’s important to acknowledge how great of an introduction Ricochet's anti-cheat has been." They continue by saying they haven't seen so few cheaters since Warzone's launch. The replies to the post are filled with other players also commenting on their lack of cheating encounters since Ricochet's launch. One commenter added, "I’ve had one cheater the day of Ricochet and that’s it. I was getting one every 4th match or so prior."

Another user says, "Even though the game is broken and there are countless issues that need resolving, I think amongst all the hate and complaining (deserved I add) that we should recognise the anti-cheat has worked brilliantly and hopefully that continues for a long time to come!"

Obviously, some cheaters will slip through the cracks with anti-cheat in any game, but the hackers that do risk showing up in Warzone seem to get banned pretty quickly. One Reddit user says they were killed by a cheater in Caldera, but the next day the player's username couldn't be found. Hopefully, this is a sign that the player was properly banned and won't be returning.

Raven Software still has plenty of major problems to iron out in Caldera. With the developers being on holiday break, players have been left with the ongoing issues of crashing, freezing, invisible operator skins, and overall poor performance across all platforms. But with the lack of cheaters impacting the game, there's hope that a few updates can make Caldera the best version of Warzone yet.

Call of Duty content carries on as walkouts continue in protest of surprise contract terminations within Raven Software's QA team. Activision Blizzard faces lawsuits and other investigations related to alleged sexual harassment and discrimination against women.