Call Of Duty Warzone Glitch Lets Players Underneath The Map

A potential glitch in Call of Duty: Warzone is allowing players to get underneath the map near the airport. Players underneath the map can shoot up through the map at other players and kill them, making for a game-breaking glitch.

As reported by CharlieIntel, Reddit user MarkC_belfast posted a video showing another player using the glitch. They moved through the airport slowly, tracking another player with a heartbeat sensor, before getting downed and killed by a barrage of bullets from seemingly nowhere. The kill cam revealed that the enemy player was beneath the map.

MarkC_belfast shared the enemy player's Call of Duty profile in the comments, revealing that it was a level 551 player. This means that this is likely not someone hacking but instead a glitch within the game since a hacker probably wouldn't risk such a high-level account getting banned.

This isn't the first time Warzone has dealt with players glitching underneath the map. The same glitch occurred when the Warzone map was first updated to Verdansk '84 back in April, occurring at multiple points of interest, including the airport. A patch was released fixing those glitches within a few days of them being widely known about.

Season 6 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone launches next week on October 7, bringing a brand-new battle pass and a new round-based zombies map. All of this comes amidst Activision Blizzard's ongoing legal issues, including a discrimination lawsuit from the state of California and an SEC investigation.