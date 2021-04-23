Call Of Duty: Warzone Devs Investigating Hunt For Adler Progression And Intel Spawn Issues

Co-developer Raven Software has announced an investigation into Call of Duty: Warzone issues, particularly those impacting the recent Hunt for Adler event.

The studio tweeted out a Trello link indicating what issues it's looking into. While "several issues" are cited, the studio outlined just two specific cases: challenge completion not tracking and intel spawning outside of the playable map area.

There aren't a whole lot of complaints from players. Over on the Warzone subreddit, most are praising the map changes that came about thanks to Verdansk '84. Some, however, have reported progression issues with the Hunt for Adler event. One player in particular said "nothing [is] showing up" when undertaking the mission. Another took a screenshot of intel tracking far outside where players can travel.

"I give this event a 1/10," wrote Redditor a_vague_username. "What a goddamn disaster lmao"

Hunt for Adler is a limited-time Warzone event that coincided with the launch of Season 3 for both the battle royale game and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The event tasks players with hunting Black Ops Cold War deuteragonist Russel Adler. Players have just one week to complete the event and its associated challenges.

Both Call of Duty titles saw some drastic changes now that Season 3 is live on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. This includes new points of interest on Verdansk '84, the '80s-themed map that replaced the original map after the nuke event, as wells the usual additions like operators and weapons. Check out our rundown of everything new in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone with Season 3.