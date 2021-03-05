Call Of Duty Warzone, Black Ops Cold War Servers Down

It seems the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone servers are having issues, with multiple sources saying they are now down. Players are being met with queues when trying to enter a match.

There's very little information about what happened that caused the servers for both games to have gone offline all of a sudden. According to Activision's support page, the publisher said both games are "experiencing connectivity issues" and it is currently investigating them. Furthermore, there's no clarification on when both game servers will come back online. Activision noted, however, that it is "working to restore online services as quickly as possible."

Reports claim players are entering long queues when loading into matches. Some can't even connect to the servers at all. Gaming Intel reported some players have received messages saying the "servers are experiencing high volumes" and that they will be "placed in a game shortly." Other players are getting nonsensical error codes like "Yorker 43 Good Wolf."

Not all players are encountering these server issues, however. While every platform is experiencing connectivity problems for Black Ops Cold War, it seems PlayStation 4 Warzone players are the only ones seeing server hiccups. Every other platform for Warzone is fine.

Neither Activision nor co-developers Raven Software or Treyarch Studios has publicly commented on Black Ops Cold War and Warzone's server issues. It's unclear how long they will be offline as the teams continue working on fixing the issues with the two games.