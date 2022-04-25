Call Of Duty: Warzone And Vanguard Season 3 Battle Pass Details Revealed

New content is arriving to Vanguard and Warzone with the launch of Call of Duty Season 3 on April 27. This season is called Classified Arms and includes the Operation Monarch Warzone event centered around Godzilla and King Kong. Additionally, there are new operators and weapons for Season 3, and Activision has already highlighted the details of this new season's battle pass.

Season 3 will bring a new 100-tier battle pass to level up, which offers both free and premium tiers of content. There will be over 25 free tiers in the pass, which is loaded with all the normal cosmetics like watches and weapon blueprints. The season's two new weapons will also be free, while many premium skins and weapon blueprints are in the paid tiers.

Classified Arms introduces the new Task Force Harpy operators, and Mateo Hernandez can be unlocked at tier 0 of the battle pass with purchase of the premium pass.

At tier 15 of the free tiers, players will unlock the new M1916 marksman rifle. Activision describes this new weapon as a semi-automatic rifle with a deadly combination of power and fire rate. Additional attachments can be unlocked to make the rifle fully-auto, but it will come at the cost of a decrease in damage.

At tier 31 of the free tiers, the Nikita AVT assault rifle is unlocked. This weapon is described as accurate and reliable with the best fire-rate of Vanguard's assault rifle class. Of course, the power of this gun is paired with a fair amount of recoil to control.

Gallery

At tier 59 of the premium tiers, players can unlock the Fusion Core weapon blueprint for the MP-40 submachine gun. This weapon has a barrel with a green glow to fit the Classified Arms theme with the look of a high-tech weapon.

For tier 100, the final premium unlock will include a legendary "Ancestral Spirit" operator skin for Daniel, an emblem, and a weapon charm.

In celebration of the upcoming arrival of Godzilla and King Kong, Season 3 will have plenty of store bundles themed around the Hollywood titans. These cosmetic bundles include some pretty sweet skins like Mechagodzilla, which is an operator skin for Constanze. The Mechagodzilla bundle comes with nine other items, including an MVP Highlight and the Highlight intro as Vanguard exclusive items.

Outside of the battle pass content, there are two new multiplayer maps coming to Vanguard, but Zombies content will be light for Season 3. Treyarch recently announced traditional maps would be coming to Vanguard, but the first map won't be ready until sometime in Season 4. On the battle royale side, Warzone will have major map changes and the Operation Monarch event.

Activision Blizzard continues to face lawsuits alleging incidents of sexism and harassment. This most recent allegation is just the latest in a long list of investigations and lawsuits in regards to Activision Blizzard's workplace culture.