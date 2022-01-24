Call Of Duty: Warzone And Vanguard Season 2 Operators Seemingly Leaked

It appears there are new operators coming to Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard in Season 2, and they have apparently leaked ahead of time. The new operators are reportedly named Anna, Gustavo, and Thomas, according to social media leaks (via VGC).

You can see grainy images of the purported new DLC characters below. As usual, it's likely the new characters can be purchased with the new battle pass for Season 2. If history is any indication, players can expect new maps, weapons, and items, among other fresh updates for Season 2.

Season 2 was originally expected to launch on February 2, but Activision delayed it to February 14. Activision said it's spending the additional development time to release more updates and optimizations to Vanguard, Warzone Pacific, Black Ops Cold War, and Modern Warfare 2019 to get those games into better shape.

"We feel your frustrations and hear you loud and clear," Activision said. "To date, we've deployed a number of updates, but more needs to be done. Upcoming implementations will address several concerns raised by the community and other quality-of-life improvements. Adjusting the core gameplay loop, mechanics, and balance is a continuing and important focus. Fixes will apply to your platform of choice--two generations of consoles and PC--as well as gameplay in general across all five systems."

Activision is in the midst of being acquired by Microsoft, but the deal isn't expect to go through until later this year at the earliest. It remains to be seen if Call of Duty will become an Xbox-exclusive series going forward, but Xbox's Phil Spencer recently said the plan is to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation.