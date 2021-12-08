Halo Infinite Unlock Time Diablo 3 Season 25 Overview New Game Pass PC Games Series X Restock Tracker Best Vanguard Weapons for Warzone Fortnite Victory Crowns
Call Of Duty: Warzone And Vanguard Season 1 Battle Pass Trailer Revealed

See what's new in the Season 1 battle pass, which is out now.

By on

Comments

It is a big day for Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard, as the new Season 1 battle pass for both games is out now, timed with the launch of the new Caldera map for Warzone.

The new battle pass trailer shows off what's packed into the pass, and this includes a new Operator, Francis Lanakila, as well as new operator and weapon skins. New weapons, the Cooper Carbine assault rifle and the Gorenko anti-tank sniper rifle, are included with the battle pass as well. The trailer also highlights the new weapon blueprints, watches, charms, loot rewards, player-of-the-game intros, MVP highlights, and more. Check out the trailer below.

This new battle pass goes live now as part of Season 1. You can see more of the content on the way in the graphic below and as part of GameSpot's wider Season 1 coverage. The biggest item overall in Season 1 is the new Caldera map for Warzone, which replaces Verdansk, and launches today for owners of Vanguard before becoming available for everyone else on December 9.

Season 1 is upon us
This is all happening as developers from Warzone studio Raven Software take part in a walkout in protest of surprise contract terminations within the QA team that began late last week. Call of Duty content continues as Activision Blizzard faces lawsuits and other investigations related to alleged sexual harassment and discrimination against women.

