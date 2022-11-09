Call Of Duty: Warzone 2 Adding Proximity Chat, Interrogation, New Vehicles, And Multiple Circles

Activision has unveiled more about what's new in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, which releases next week, and there are some exciting-sounding new updates and features compared to the first game.

One new feature is proximity chat, which is exactly what it sounds like. Your in-game chatter can be picked up by any other team, which Activision says may open up new levels of strategy. Players and teams can also try to deceive their enemies by giving bad intel if they're coordinated enough.

Additionally, Warzone 2.0 has a new interrogation feature for squad-based modes. Players can interrogate downed players and shake them down to reveal where their teammates are. Whether or not the downed player can do anything to thwart the interrogation is unknown.

Additionally, Warzone 2.0 matches will have up to three gas circles, which means there could be more than one safe zone in each match. The different circles will eventually "remerge" at the end of a match, Activision said. "Prepare to adjust your strategies accordingly, as this feature is randomized in each match," the developer explained.

There are new vehicles in Warzone 2.0 as well, including the Heavy Chopper, which hovers in the air without a pilot. The other new vehicle is the GMC Hummer EV truck, which is an electric vehicle that can fit an entire squad inside. And speaking of vehicles, all vehicles--including the EV--will run out of gas or electricity and become unusable. Players can refuel at gas stations on the map or by finding gas cans. Players can also repair body damage and tires at gas stations. If a vehicle gets a flat tire, players can jump out and interact with individual tires to fix it, and this can be done anywhere on the map.

Additionally, Warzone 2.0 introduces water vehicles and swimming. Players who are swimming can only use sidearms, melee weapons, and throwing knives, however. Finally, Buy Stations now have their own unique collection of items to purchase, as opposed to the same items at every store, and there is a new interface as well.

Warzone 2.0 releases on November 16, which is also the start of Season 01 for Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II. The original Warzone, meanwhile, is shutting down for 12 days and re-launching as Warzone Caldera, with a number of features and content removed.