Call Of Duty: Vanguard Update Improves Spawn Logic For All Maps And Modes, Including Ranked

Call of Duty: Vanguard has been updated to introduce new, better spawn points to help with match flow. These changes were previously available in Vanguard's Experimental playlist, but now the tweaks are live for everyone, across all maps and modes, including Ranked play.

Developer Sledgehammer said feedback from the test and the studio's own data helped the company feel confident with the changes and ready to release the patch widely.

Thanks to everyone who participated in our Experimental Playlist & survey. Between your feedback and the data we analyzed from the game, the spawn adjustments have proven beneficial.

Vanguard's spawn logic has been criticized by fans since the game launched in 2021. Even after this newest update, some players are still running into issues, as documented in the video below. Note, however, that any video you might see online can never contain the full and complete picture of what is going on and thus may not necessarily be representative of the current state of things.

Sledgehammer did not provide any specifics about how the spawn logic is changing on a granular basis, so here's to hoping the studio dishes out new information to help players better understand the changes.

In other Call of Duty news, Activision will release Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and a new Warzone experience this year, though neither project has yet to be fully unveiled or detailed. Activision Blizzard, meanwhile, is in the process of being acquired by Microsoft. Going forward, at least for the foreseeable future, the Call of Duty series will continue to be released on PlayStation and may even expand to Nintendo.