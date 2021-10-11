Best Cheap Gaming Laptop Metroid Dread Boss Guide Xur Location Far Cry 6 Treasure Hunt PS5 Restock Tracker When Does Back 4 Blood Unlock
Login / Sign Up

Call Of Duty: Vanguard Story Trailer Showcases Cast And Their Mission

Activision drops a new story trailer for Call Of Duty: Vanguard's new cast of characters.

By on

Comments

Ahead of Call of Duty: Vanguard's November 5 launch, Activision released a new story trailer showcasing the main cast of characters and discussing their mission in this new World War II-themed setting.

Vanguard's story trailer highlights the new cast of operators that players will meet in the campaign, which takes place both during and after World War II. Led by Sergeant Arthur Kingsley, the operator cast is introduced as demolition expert Lucas Riggs, skilled pilot Wade Jackson, Russian sniper Polina Petrova, and Kingsley's right-hand man Richard Webb.

Click To Unmute
  1. Far Cry Games Ranked
  2. DC Dual Force Announcement Trailer
  3. League of Legends: Wild Rift - Official Patch 2.5 Preview Trailer
  4. Battlefield 2042 - Bugs & Glitches From The Beta So Far
  5. GTA Trilogy Is Actually Happening | GameSpot News
  6. Rainbow Six Siege - Doktor's Curse: "The Doktor Is Out" Trailer
  7. Firearms Expert Reacts To Far Cry 6’s Guns
  8. Far Cry 6 Post-Credits Scene Explained
  9. Apex Legends Monsters Within Event
  10. Black Ops Cold War - Season Six: "Forsaken" Trailer
  11. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - Cosmo Cinematic
  12. The History Of The 2D Metroid Series

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Call of Duty: Vanguard - Official Story Trailer

Kingsley's Task Force One team is assembled to stop a new threat, as the trailer reveals that another group of Germans are attempting to gain power and introduce "The Fourth Reich" after the fall of Hitler's Germany. The cinematics show fighting across several different settings, including what appears to be the snowy forests of Russia and the deserts of North Africa.

Activision have also revealed the voice actors for Vanguard's main cast:

  • Sergeant Arthur Kingsley - Chiké Okonkwo
  • Lieutenant Polina Petrova - Laura Bailey
  • Private Lucas Riggs - Martin Copping
  • Lieutenant 1st Class Wade Jackson – Derek Phillips
  • Sergeant Richard Webb – Simon Quarterman
  • SS Oberst-Gruppenführer Hermann Wenzel Friesinger – Dan Donohue
  • Jannick Richter - Dominic Monaghan

Sledgehammer Games developed Vanguard's Call of Duty campaign and multiplayer, which will be paired with an all-new Zombies experience from Treyarch and a brand-new Pacific-themed Warzone map from Raven Software.

Here are our impressions from Vanguard's multiplayer beta, and this is what we know so far about Vanguard's Season 1 of post-launch content.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will launch as Activision Blizzard faces a lawsuit from the state of California over alleged harassment and discrimination against women.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)